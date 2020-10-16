Monuments men to record tragic wartime stories

A town council and two historians have teamed up to help create a commemorative film about some of the servicemen and civilians who lost their lives in times of conflict and who are buried in the town cemetery.

L to R: Cllr Andy Pearce, Bob Collis, Ivan Bunn and Cllr Sue Barnard. Picture: Bob Collis L to R: Cllr Andy Pearce, Bob Collis, Ivan Bunn and Cllr Sue Barnard. Picture: Bob Collis

With Remembrance Sunday approaching, Lowestoft Town Council has enlisted the help of Ivan Bunn and Bob Collis, who have a wealth of knowledge in the local history field.

Mr Bunn was a familiar face at Lowestoft Record Office until his recent retirement.

His books and talks on local history and heritage are extremely popular, and it is understood he will be covering the First World War graves and the memorial to Tom Crisp VC.

Mr Collis is an authority on the local air war and he will be covering some of the airmen and victims of enemy raids.

Mr Collis, from Lowestoft, said: “There are 220 war graves in Lowestoft Cemetery and in a short film of this nature we can’t possibly cover them all.

“However, we hope that our efforts will help to ensure that they aren’t forgotten.”

Lowestoft town councillor Sue Barnard, who covers the Gunton ward, said: “This film is a way to include more people in remembering the loss and sacrifices made by by servicemen and women in both world wars, and in particular those made by so many people from our town.

“The normal focus of attention is at the War Memorial at Royal Plain, but this film is being recorded in Lowestoft and will highlight how local people fought and died in two world wars and after.

“I would like to thank Ivan and Bob for their support and commitment to this project.”

Mr Collis added: “The film has been in the planning stages for several weeks and now that the traditional Remembrance Sunday event has had to be cancelled we felt it was even more important to do things like this to commemorate the fallen.”

This year’s Remembrance Day parade in Lowestoft has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Lowestoft Town Council, who usually run the service, said that they could not guarantee social distancing rules will be adhered to - but the Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, confirmed that the laying of wreaths may still be possible.