‘I’d be lost without it’ - Former EDP delivery boy still loves the paper decades later

Dick Fincham who was an EDP paperboy in the 1940's, has been a long term reader since then and has had it delivered to him everyday since the late 1950s. He and his wife Audrey love reading the paper everyday. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN (C) Archant 2020

As a child he used to cycle the streets of a market town delivering copies of the EDP.

And the love of the paper, which is celebrating its 150th birthday, has continued for Dick Fincham, 88, from Eaton, who has had the paper delivered to him everyday since the late 1950s.

Both he and his wife, Audrey, 83, who grew up in Attleborough and Wymondham, respectively, are following on from the traditions of their parents who were also avid readers of the newspaper.

Mr Fincham, who delivered around 60 papers each day in the Mill Lane area of Attleborough from the ages of 12-14, said: “I read all the paper. You get a good read out of the EDP. It is worth every penny. It gives us our news. I’d be lost without it. I was brought up with the EDP. My dad used to read it and so did my mum. They were real Norfolk people.”

The retired builder particularly enjoys the opinion pieces, letters, births, marriages and deaths section and updates on Norwich City Football Club.

His wife, who used to organise company wages for Jewson Builders Merchants in Norwich, enjoys the puzzles.

Mrs Fincham said the couple enjoyed finding out about the local news from different areas of the county and the paper was good for bringing up memories for her husband.

Her husband, who was born in Flordon, between Norwich and Long Stratton, went to school in Attleborough after his family moved there when he was seven.

The youngster received three shillings a week for his paper round which was done on his bike and gave him pocket money.

“My mum said I needed to get a job,” he added.

His older brother delivered the Eastern Evening News, which became the Norwich Evening News, in the same area.

After leaving school aged 14, Mr Fincham worked on a farm near Attleborough.

He married Audrey, nee Hammond, at Wymondham Abbey on March 30, 1957, and the couple went onto have four children - the oldest of whom owns a newsagents in Attleborough.

They have had the EDP delivered to them everyday after they moved into their first home together in Park Lane, Wymondham, a few months after marrying.

The couple, who have seven grandchildren, moved to Eaton 13 years ago.