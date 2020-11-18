‘If I wasn’t gardening, I was sewing’ - Vivienne puts in 445 hours to create stunning Castle tapestry
PUBLISHED: 15:18 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 18 November 2020
They say a stitch in time saves nine.
So keen embroider Vivienne Tuddenham must have saved millions after spending 445 hours on part of a large Bayeux-inspired tapestry.
The 71-year-old, from South Walsham Road in Acle, completed the second panel for the Norwih Friends Tapestry in July after starting it in April 2019.
Her intricate work is on linen which is 50cm high and between 93cm and 186cm long.
It will join together with other panels made by over 20 volunteers to form a 19 metre-long tapestry.
The display will be on show in the King’s Chamber of Norwich Castle Keep after multi-million pound revamp and picks up the tale where the Bayeux Tapestry ends looking at events in the decade following William I’s conquest of England.
Mrs Tuddenham, who has always enjoyed sewing since she was 14, said: “Having the tapestry to do during lockdown was such a help. Being retired and confined to home for quite a while seemed to pass quite quickly - if I wasn’t gardening, then I was sewing, my two favourite things to do.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working on the panel and I am looking forward, soon I hope, to seeing all the panels together and seeing how we then do all the joining up of the sections and finish the stitching.”
She added it was her largest piece of sewing and enjoyed using different materials and methods to what she is used to.
The grandmother usually embroiders images of birds with fine single thread but the tapestry project panel used thick wool and the Bayeux stitch, which derives from the Bayeux Tapestry.
“It is lovely that it will be on display in casle where my grandchildren can see it,” Mrs Tuddenham added.
The 71-year-old, who achieved a City and Guilds embroidery qualification about 10 years ago, loved sewing because she could “get lost in it”.
Her panel depicts the year 1075 when William I was facing the last serious act of rebellion of his reign, known as The Revolt of the Earls.
It shows Ralph de Guader, Earl of East Anglia, Roger de Breteuil, Earl of Hereford and Waltheof, Earl of Northumbria.
Dr Agata Gomolka, project assistant curator, said: “It’s been amazing to watch the resilient progress of our tapestry embroiderers during lockdown.”
