Have your say over plans to turn former pub into shop, cafe and butchers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 October 2020

The Brickmakers in Horsford, pictured in 2013. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The Brickmakers in Horsford, pictured in 2013. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

An online public consultation and exhibition has been launched over plans of a former pub which could be transformed into a shop, cafe and butchers.

The vision for The Brickmakers, on Holt Road in Horsford, has been laid out by Brown & Co on behalf of the landowners.

It would see the former pub, which shut two years ago, demolished and two new buildings built in its place.

The larger building would house a shop, while the smaller building would be turned into a butchers, which would have a takeaway hot sandwich counter, and a café.

According the online public consultation, the development would allow the village to “continue to flourish.”

It said: “These proposals have been informed by the current and future needs of each business, and the needs of the community as set out within the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan. 

“Section 6.5 of the Neighbourhood Plan indicates that the community wishes to see more shops and cafes within the village, together with new or expanded convenience facilities to meet the needs of the growing population.”

You may also want to watch:

The proposals also said both building would be single-storey and have been designed to “sit comfortably within the street scene of Horsford.”

They added: “The materials proposed are typical to Norfolk and would reflect those used in adjacent buildings.

“Red brick, of varying shades, horizontal cladding boards and exposed timber framework would form the elevations, together with large glazing sections to provide natural light, and a modern retail frontage.”

A planning application for the proposed redevelopment has not yet been submitted to Broadland District Council.

Prior to lodging the documents, the public have been asked to share their thoughts and comments on the plans on the online public consultation and exhibition.

It said: “We invite your comments, and will consider how these may be incorporated or help to guide the proposals.”

Brown & Co have been contacted for comment.

The consultation and exhibition can be viewed online at www.bac-consultation.co.uk/development/218-holt-road

