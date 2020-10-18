‘Stay away’ plea for town’s Remembrance Day

Large crowds usually attend the Remembrance Day service at the Tower Gardens in Kings Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

People are being asked to stay away from a town’s Remembrance Day service.

This year's ceremony in King's Lynn will be a closed event because of the coronavirus Picture: Matthew Usher. This year's ceremony in King's Lynn will be a closed event because of the coronavirus Picture: Matthew Usher.

West Norfolk council said a closed service would be held instead at the war memorial in Tower Gardens, King’s Lynn on Sunday, November 8.

Mayor Geoff Hipperson said: “Remembrance Sunday is as important this year as any but unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, we cannot gather in our usual numbers at Remembrance ceremonies. “I know that the borough council has already cancelled or postponed all its public events during the coronavirus outbreak, and it would be inappropriate to keep this event open to everyone, whilst keeping to the social distancing rules.

“Remembrance Sunday will be marked at an event in Tower Gardens. The usual local organisations will be represented, and there will be an opportunity for some extra wreaths to be laid by civic staff, on behalf of organisations who have booked in advance. Numbers are very limited, but if you would like to be involved, please contact our civics team now, who can explain how you can take part.”

This year’s service will be streamed live on borough council social media channels for people to watch at home.

Mr Hipperson added: “Many of us involved in these ceremonies, including me, are no spring chickens and we would not forgive ourselves if we transmitted the virus to someone who then became seriously ill.

“We will therefore do our best to have a meaningful ceremony whilst keeping to social distancing rules.

“I hope that you will watch the event at home and, at 11am, remember with us, and look forward to seeing a normal service of remembrance return to King’s Lynn next year.”

The only attendees at the service will be from military organisations and a handful of dignitaries. Organisations who would like a wreath laid on their behalf are being asked to contact the civics team at King’s Lynn Town Hall to arrange dropping one in a few days before the service. Email civics@west-norfolk.gov.uk for more details.

St Faith’s Church in Gaywood has also said there will be no public act of remembrance at the Gaywood Clock in King’s Lynn this year. A service at the church will be live-streamed on its facebook page StFaithsGaywoodLEP.