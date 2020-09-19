Wartime radar station gets much-needed clean out

Volunteers taking part in the clean up of a former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common in Brancaster Staithe were, from left, Caroline Harper, Christine Highmoor, Michael Bucher, Sarah Tillie and Vicci Cox. Picture: Supplied Archant

It was once used to help keep our shores safe from enemy aircraft, but the former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common, Brancaster Staithe, has long since fallen into disrepair.

Briony Bax from Brancaster Parish Council organised the clean up of a former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Supplied Briony Bax from Brancaster Parish Council organised the clean up of a former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Supplied

Now a group of volunteers have come together to clean up the Second World War site, which has been the target of vandalism.

Briony Bax, Brancaster parish councillor who organised the clean-up, said: “This site was an important part of Britain’s defences during the war and it is only right that we as a community honour the memory of all who served by helping to keep it clean.”

Taking part in the clean-up were Michael Bucher and Christine Highmoor from the Barrow Common Management Committee along with nearby residents Sarah Tillie, Vicci Cox and Caroline Harper.

The volunteers took up brooms, gloves, spades, masks and buckets to clear the bottles, cups, dead birds and other unmentionables from the three-roomed building, which was built in 1940 to detect aircraft coming over the coast.

The former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common in Brancaster Staithe needed a clean up. Picture: Supplied The former RAF Radar Station on Barrow Common in Brancaster Staithe needed a clean up. Picture: Supplied

Six bags of rubbish were collected and new security measures are now being put in place to keep the building vandal free.

