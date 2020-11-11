Memorial hospital holds Armistice Day service

North Walsham Memorial Hospital held an Armistice Day service this morning. Photo: Richard Batson

A community hospital dedicated to soldiers lost in battle has held a small Armistice Day service in their honour.

North Walsham Memorial Hospital held an Armistice Day service this morning. Photo: Richard Batson

The annual event at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital, which was built to remember the sacrifice of 99 men from the town and another 80 from surrounding villages, was scaled down to a handful of people due to lockdown restrictions.

Organisers hope to hold a larger service next year, with just seven in attendance this morning.

Keith Jarvis chair of the friends of the hospital, who was present at the ceremony, said: “We were pleased to hold the service in honour of the soldiers the hospital is a memorial too, as well as others who have given their lives serving their country.

“It was a small but poignant gathering but we hope to revert to a larger scale service next year.”

He joined North Walsham church ordinand Jo Haywood, Salvation Army bugler Ian Richardson, and two Royal British Legion representatives Bill McIvor and secretary Sheila Mitchell.

The group prayed for the foundation of the 24-bed hospital and for its current patients, who are currently all recovering from Coronavirus.