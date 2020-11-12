Search

Advanced search

Tributes are paid to ‘unknown warriors’ at scaled-down services

PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 November 2020

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 ‘unknown warriors’ were among those being remembered. Lowestoft’s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the graves of Merchant Navy sailors, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob Collis

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 ‘unknown warriors’ were among those being remembered. Lowestoft’s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the graves of Merchant Navy sailors, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob Collis

Archant

Tributes to ‘unknown warriors’ and those who have lost their lives in conflict were paid during a scaled-down Armistice Day service in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob CollisLowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob Collis

With the continuing coronavirus crisis having led to the town council’s commemorative events being scaled-down or cancelled, a small group gathered at Lowestoft Cemetery on Wednesday to pay their respects.

With the cemetery the scene for the Armistice Day service on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 11 ‘unknown warriors’ were among those being remembered.

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the grave of a Merchant Navy sailor, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob CollisLowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, at the grave of a Merchant Navy sailor, who died in the second world war. Picture: Bob Collis

The gravestones of the 11 Merchant Navy sailors just refer to those who had died as “A sailor of the Second World War” along with the date they were buried.

Lowestoft’s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice.

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob CollisLowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob Collis

Despite the lockdown, a small group of people gathered for a respectful but socially distanced event, with a two minutes silence being observed at 11am.

A visit was also made to some of the war graves in the cemetery, which feature in the short film “Lest We Forget” that was commissioned by Lowestoft Town Council and features contributions from local historians Ivan Bunn and Bob Collis.

About 100 people also gathered for a short, socially-distanced service and wreath laying ceremony at Lowestoft war memorial on Wednesday morning. Picture: Duncan BoggisAbout 100 people also gathered for a short, socially-distanced service and wreath laying ceremony at Lowestoft war memorial on Wednesday morning. Picture: Duncan Boggis

Mr Collis, who attended Wednesday’s event, said: “As this year sees the centenary of the unknown warrior being interred in Westminster Abbey, it is worth remembering that 11 of the 122 Second World War graves here are ‘unknown warriors’ from the Merchant Navy, most of them having been washed ashore here after their ships were sunk by enemy action in the North Sea.

“Despite all the problems that the pandemic has thrown at the town and the communities here, the people of Lowestoft have once again demonstrated that they recognise the importance of holding a respectful and dignified commemoration.

Lowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob CollisLowestoft cemetery was the scene for the Armistice Day service on 11/11/20 as 11 �unknown warriors� were among those being remembered. Lowestoft�s deputy mayor, councillor Peter Lang, and councillor Andy Pearce, laid a Royal British Legion poppy wreath on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cross of Sacrifice. Picture: Bob Collis

“Although it has been unlike any previous year, it has been successful in honouring all those members of the armed forces who have lost their lives in times of conflict.

“Lest we forget.”

About 100 people also gathered for a short, socially-distanced service and wreath laying ceremony at Lowestoft war memorial on Wednesday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search and explore millions of articles from the Eastern Daily Press archive from 1870 till the present day on your computer, voice device or mobile phone.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Thousands raised in memory of physiotherapist, 40, who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman