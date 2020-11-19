Heaven and Hell: Baker Becky Sebright-King

Becky Sebright-King. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Frawley of Borrowed Light Archant

We meet Suffolk baker Becky Sebright-King, founder of personalised biscuit company Lady Bakewell-Park.

Becky's personalised Christmas biscuits. Picture: Catherine Frawley Becky's personalised Christmas biscuits. Picture: Catherine Frawley

Lady Bakewell-Park is Becky Sebright-King, Suffolk-born baker, mother, and inspirational entrepreneur, who after a stint in London kitchens, moved back home to East Anglia and is now based on the Suffolk/Essex border. Created seven years ago, Lady Bakewell-Park (LBP) is the home of the original personalised marbled biscuit, with an online store and corporate clients. Working with a team of four, her classic British biscuits are shipped both nationally and internationally.

What’s the impact of Covid-19 you and how have you adapted?

Covid-19 has seen a lot of people move to shop online, which is great news for for a small business like ours. We launched products that had a much lower price point allowing people to send gifts for less whilst in lockdown. It kept us very busy whilst the country was in lockdown and beyond.

Becky's biscuits. Picture: Contributed Becky's biscuits. Picture: Contributed

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I am born and raised in Ipswich, like my Dad. My Mum moved here from Malaysia when she was 21.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

It’s home. Wherever I am, when I think of East Anglia I’m home.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

It’s a strange one but the A137. I drive it every day and I don’t really like it.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

The Sun Inn at Dedham. It’s cosy, unpretentious, with great food, service and atmosphere. It’s a bit like eating at home – big sofas, warm fires, great wine – but with all the wonderful things about eating out – amazing attention to detail, delicious food, and not having to do the washing up!

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

I love to spend some time down at The Mistley Walls with friends, watching the sunset, or the rainfall, whichever, it’s one of my favourite views.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

It’s maybe a strange one but The Orwell Bridge is a favourite. I grew up living pretty close by, and would drive down by The Strand almost daily on my way to-and-from school. It’s quite a beauty in its own right, even now when it causes tailbacks. Its steeliness and constant arch over Suffolk and the water is somehow beautiful.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Helmingham Car Show is an event always in our family diary – both my dad and brother are huge car enthusiasts and always show their cars at the show. It normally lands on my birthday, so we all get together there to have a picnic in the gardens and see the cars.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Taylor Swift songs. Opening bars, song lyrics, you name it, I probably know it…

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese. I love cheese.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Work hard and be nice to people.

What’s your favourite film?

Moulin Rouge. Hard to beat Ewan’s singing and those costumes. Not to mention the other great life philosophy: The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.

What was your first job?

Christmas temp at HMV Ipswich where I met my life long buddy, Becky.

What is your most treasured possession?

Not technically a possession, but my small human, my daughter, Amelie. I still look at her most days and think “wow, I made that”.

Who do you admire most?

My parents. They’re pretty incredible humans.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Daytime baths. Doesn’t happen a lot – in fact it almost never happens – but when it does….bliss!

What do you like about yourself most?

I found this impossible to answer… so I haven’t. Pass.

What’s your worst character trait?

Indecision. Ha. And worry. I worry a lot. And that spirals into imaginary worst-case scenarios.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Italy. Good food, good wine, good weather, and good views.

Best day of your life?

December 23, 2014. My little girl made her entrance into this chaotic world and made it a little calmer and yet a little more chaotic, in the best possible way.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Pancakes. American or English. I’m not fussy.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Champagne. The really good stuff, though.

What’s your hidden talent?

Using my feet as hands…. I pick up a lot of things with my feet!

When were you most embarrassed?

Adolescent years; I had written a love letter to the boy I had a crush on, who dobbed me in to my sister, who then ran and told my Mum. Mortified. I also vividly remember wearing a green flannel shirt that day, with white flares. It wasn’t the best day of my life.

What’s your earliest memory?

Getting my ears pierced aged five, in Malaysia, at my uncle’s very large ornate wedding in front of 350 people. It’s a tradition for the nieces to have this done in my Mum’s culture. I vividly remember holding onto my earlobes as we walked across the parking lot to the ceremony, wondering if it would hurt. It hurt. A lot.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Let There Be Love – Nat King Cole.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I’ve three tattoos but most people think I only have two.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Someone once told me I was ugly when I laughed. It stayed with me for a really long time and I covered my face every time I laughed for years. I don’t do that anymore. I no longer care!

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

It’s home to me, it’s where my family are, where my memories live.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

We are a very special small local business, baking our personalised biscuits for all occasions, including corporates with love. Our Christmas Shop is online and gifts start as low as £3. If you would like more information go to ladybakewellpark.com/shop

