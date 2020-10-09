Heaven and Hell: With Philip Dodd

Philip Dodd. Picture: Contributed Archant

Philip Dodd, managing director of Healeys Printers in Suffolk shares his East Anglian Heaven and Hell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Philip Dodd is managing director of Healeys Printers in Ipswich, which was founded by his father in 1960 and has been run by Philip for the last 35 years.

Pre-pandemic his printing factory, which specialises in high-quality marketing collateral for business across the UK large or small, working in creative collaboration with agencies, charities and property markets, ran 24 hours a day, six days a week. Currently, it’s 16 hours a day. He is the eastern region chairman of the British Printing Industries Federation. Celebrating his company’s 60th anniversary, this wasn’t the landscape they imagined for such a milestone year.

Here he talks to Gina Long

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I moved to Ipswich with my parents from Cheshire in 1960, when my father bought Healey’s Printers. I was 12 years old at the time and attended Northgate School. It’s also where we have proudly raised our three wonderful children.

What is your East Anglian Heaven?

Our beautiful coast and unspoilt countryside… most definitely.

What is your East Anglian Hell?

The poor transport links between Ipswich and Norwich. Extremely annoying.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

That’s a tough decision, there are so many really good restaurants. Milsoms at Kesgrave, The Crown and A Listers (was formerly The Riverside) both in Woodbridge, are amongst my favourites.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Being with my friends and family enjoying a delicious meal at any of the above. Also, I am very fortunate to sail with a great friend who has a boat on the River Deben, a beautiful tidal estuary. East Anglia boasts many glorious coastlines too.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Orwell Bridge, the bridge means I am nearly home.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Has to be the Suffolk Show – however, we will now miss another one in 2021 due to the pandemic – so how about Christmas!

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

The Harry Potter books and movies.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese… a mature Cheddar, in particular. Fen Farm at Bungay produces stunning cheese and butter. We are fortunate to have so many great local producers across Suffolk and Norfolk. I try to buy local where possible, our support has never been more needed in this current climate.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Karma. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

What’s your favourite film?

It has to be Casino Royale, I love a good James Bond film. As we’ve sadly seen this week, how, because of the postponement of No Time To Die, too many cinemas are having to close, with many battling to stay open.

What was your first job?

My first ever job was at Marks and Spencer where I worked as a trainee departmental manager.

What is your most treasured possession?

It has to be photographs of my parents and family.

Who do you admire most?

Inspirational leaders – Winston Churchill.

What is your biggest indulgence?

As a very special treat having a holiday in Barbados, creating memories with my children.

What do you like about yourself most?

My enthusiasm and energy.

What’s your worst character trait?

I’m rather impatient.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

That is an easy question…. whilst in the UK Cornwall and whilst abroad, Barbados.

Best day of your life?

I need three best days….each one when my three children were born.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Once in a while, you can’t beat a full English breakfast.

What’s your favourite tipple?

A good white wine.

What’s your hidden talent?

I used to fly an aerobatic biplane upside down…..

When were you most embarrassed?

I’m far too embarrassed to share it with you.

What’s your earliest memory?

Playing in a pedal car my father had bought me for Christmas. That ignited my lifelong love of cars.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Fields of Gold – Eva Cassidy version and Andrea Bocelli Canto Della Terra.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

Dare I share the fact, I once won a Grease dancing competition at an Ipswich nightclub?

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Whilst at school, a teacher once said, I would not amount to anything with my attitude…

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

It’s a wonderful part of the country, the beaches, rivers and the coastal towns plus friends and family are here. I can’t think of a better place.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

As a company we try and support a charity project annually, where and when possible. This year, we have printed a magnificent 228 page catalogue for a brilliant legacy auction fundraiser being announced on October 22. We are so proud to have played our part. As an independent business owner, I welcome all customers big and small, we are here and we do an exceptional job in everything we undertake.

With everything that’s happened throughout this unexpected year, it’s important to live life to the full, enjoy every day, no matter how challenging life can be. For more information go to: www.healeys-printers.co.uk

If you are living in Suffolk or Norfolk and have an interesting story to tell please email gina@hallfarmfornham.com or follow Twitter: @geewizzgee1 Instagram: ginalongmbe