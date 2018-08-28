Heaven and Hell – Jonny Bone from Norfolk, Head Chef, Core by Clare Smyth

Chef Jonny Bone, who catered for Harry and Meghan at this year’s big Royal Wedding tells Gina Long about his favourite and not so favourite things about living in our great part of the country

As head chef at Core, Jonny brings a dedicated appreciation for seasonal ingredients and regional produce. He has worked in some of the world’s more renowned Michelin rated kitchens around the world including Restaurant Frederic Simonin in Paris, Geranium in Copenhagen, Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Core by Clare Smyth and Jonny as the head chef were recently awarded two Michelin stars. In May this year, Jonny and Clare Smyth provided the private wedding reception for the Royal Wedding between HRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry.

Core was named New Restaurant of the Year by the Craft Guild of Chefs. Core also received the Service Award and was named fourth best restaurant in the UK at the National Restaurant Awards. In September, Core achieved a perfect 10 and was awarded the highest ever new entry in the Good Food Guide 2019 edition. The restaurant was also awarded five AA rosettes and received ‘Top Gastronomic Experience’ at Harden’s Restaurant Awards.

Gina Long asks Norfolk-born-and-raised Jonny Bone about his life:

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born and raised in East Anglia. Although I now live in London, my family still lives in the area so I spend a lot of time there.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

I love the coastline for its beauty and the amazing produce that comes from the area including shellfish from Colchester and herbs and salads from Nurtured in Norfolk.

What is your East Anglian Hell - i.e what you hate most about living here?

The transport – I find it’s difficult to get in and out of Norfolk.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

I would say the Lifeboat in Thormham, I love a pot of mussels with crusty bread.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Spending time with my family and maybe a walk along the beach at Wells-next-the-sea.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Does the coastline count? It is amazing and a place that everyone should visit.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

I’m pretty impressive at movie trivia.

What is always in your fridge?

Aged cheddar, smoked country ham and fresh squeezed orange juice.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Treat others as you wish to be treated.

What’s your favourite film?

Top Gun.

What was your first job?

I had a paper route at 12 and delivered newspapers on my bike.

What is your most treasured possession?

I would have to say my wedding ring… beyond that it would be my two Jack Russell Terriers, Toby and Coco.

Who do you admire most?

Alain Ducasse is a legendary chef. I admire the dedication he has to his craft and the passion and professionalism in which he conducts himself.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Eating out internationally – I love to dine in the best restaurants around the world.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Hawaii. We started our holiday in New York eating at some wonderful restaurants then we flew to Hawaii which was beautiful, calm, peaceful and full of wildlife.

Best day of your life?

The day I married my wife Katie Bone.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

I don’t normally eat breakfast, but if I do it’s probably eggs and soldiers.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Gin and tonic.

What’s your hidden talent?

I am a good skier! I spent two seasons in France and love to go back whenever I can.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

There Will Be Time by Mumford and Sons.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I can’t think of anything specific that has been said to me, but I always try to remember that words are very powerful and I try to use them well when I speak to others!

Tell us what you live here and nowhere else.

I live and work in London now, but I love the area where I grew up and it is very much a part of who I have become.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

I am passionate about investing in the future of our industry and the way we mentor, inspire and encourage younger people coming into the profession.