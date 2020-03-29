‘Heat map’ reveals who likes hottest takeaways in Norfolk and Waveney

A 'heat map' has revealed which parts of Norfolk and Waveney like their takeaways the hottest. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto rez-art

With restaurants and other eateries closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses are forging on by offering deliveries or takeaway-only service.

Just Eat's 'heat map' reveals where in Norfolk and Waveney people are ordering spicier takeaways. Image: JustEat Just Eat's 'heat map' reveals where in Norfolk and Waveney people are ordering spicier takeaways. Image: JustEat

And now the food ordering firm Just East has published a list of which parts of the country order the spiciest food.

The data for Norfolk and Waveney shows North Norfolk has the hottest palate, with 15.97pc of the dishes ordered there containing at least one chilli symbol, the rating guide used by restaurants to indicate heat levels of a dish.

This was followed by Norwich with 13.03pc, Broadland on 12.21pc, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk on 11.74pc and South Norfolk on 11.30pc.

The hottest place in the whole UK proved to be Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland, where 25.42pc of dishes ordered had at least one chilli symbol.

