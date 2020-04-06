Heartwarming ways families are staying in touch with grandparents

To our Granny and Grandad Rabbit and Grandma and Grandad Motorbike. We are missing you and can’t wait to hug you all soon. Lots of love William, Ella and Matilda xx Liz Watling

Grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus are being cheered up by families sending photo messages.

Maisy Myers would like to send lots of love to her Grandma and Grandad, Dawn and Jon Pollard. Maisy and her mummy miss you both lots and are particularly thinking of our mum and Grandma Dawn who is working hard as a nurse in the NHS. Maisy Myers would like to send lots of love to her Grandma and Grandad, Dawn and Jon Pollard. Maisy and her mummy miss you both lots and are particularly thinking of our mum and Grandma Dawn who is working hard as a nurse in the NHS.

With people being urged to stay indoors except for shopping for essentials or to exercise, many families face being apart in the coming weeks.

And with older people seen as amongst those most at risk, grandparents face being isolated from their grandchildren.

Many are keeping in touch using technology.

To Nanny and Paul, we miss you. We love you very much. We can't wait for all this to be over so we can give you big cuddles and go for nice walks. All our love Katie and Oscar X X X X To Nanny and Paul, we miss you. We love you very much. We can't wait for all this to be over so we can give you big cuddles and go for nice walks. All our love Katie and Oscar X X X X

But families from across Norfolk have taken the opportunity to send a photograph along with a message of love to say they are thinking of them.

Messages include: “Stay safe, we are thinking of you today and everyday” and “We can’t wait to come round again for your lovely roast dinner and ice cream with sprinkles!”

Dear Granny, Grandma, and both Grandads. We�re missing seeing you and can�t wait until we can all meet up again, love from Emily, William and George xxx Dear Granny, Grandma, and both Grandads. We�re missing seeing you and can�t wait until we can all meet up again, love from Emily, William and George xxx

We all miss you so much Nanny and Grandad Murphy. Grandad, we will celebrate your 70th birthday when this nasty virus has gone. Lots of Love Katy, Amy, Joshua and Emily XxX We all miss you so much Nanny and Grandad Murphy. Grandad, we will celebrate your 70th birthday when this nasty virus has gone. Lots of Love Katy, Amy, Joshua and Emily XxX

Violet misses her Grandma and her Nanny and Grandad very much and cant wait to see them again and to bake cakes with them. She can't wait to be able to visit again. Violet misses her Grandma and her Nanny and Grandad very much and cant wait to see them again and to bake cakes with them. She can't wait to be able to visit again.

Nanny and Grandad Fishes (Hazel and Fred Newstead). We are missing you lots, just like you are missing each other at this time, hopefully Nanny will be home soon. Lots of love Freddie, Harry, Darcy, Jenson, Jack and Sophia Nanny and Grandad Fishes (Hazel and Fred Newstead). We are missing you lots, just like you are missing each other at this time, hopefully Nanny will be home soon. Lots of love Freddie, Harry, Darcy, Jenson, Jack and Sophia

Dear Granny, we miss you so so much and can't wait until we can go out to the beach, feed the ducks and have lots of cuddles with you. Love you from our heads all the way down to the tips of our toes. Love Elsie and Noah Dear Granny, we miss you so so much and can't wait until we can go out to the beach, feed the ducks and have lots of cuddles with you. Love you from our heads all the way down to the tips of our toes. Love Elsie and Noah

We love and miss you so much Nana and Papa! Can’t wait to see you again, lots of love Rory, Alfie, Rian and Daisy xx We love and miss you so much Nana and Papa! Can’t wait to see you again, lots of love Rory, Alfie, Rian and Daisy xx

Madison and Freya would like their great grandparents Dennis & Angela Williamson, affectionately known as Nanny Row Row and Grandad Dennis, to know that they miss them very much. They would also like to wish them a happy 51st wedding anniversary and they hope to see them soon for Madison to empty the biscuit tin! They are fantastic grandparents and great grandparents and we are all very lucky to have them. Madison and Freya would like their great grandparents Dennis & Angela Williamson, affectionately known as Nanny Row Row and Grandad Dennis, to know that they miss them very much. They would also like to wish them a happy 51st wedding anniversary and they hope to see them soon for Madison to empty the biscuit tin! They are fantastic grandparents and great grandparents and we are all very lucky to have them.

To Nana and Grandad, Robin and Adaline Pope, we love you so much and can’t wait to hug you soon. Take care and stay safe. Love from Ronnie, Theo and Macy xxx To Nana and Grandad, Robin and Adaline Pope, we love you so much and can’t wait to hug you soon. Take care and stay safe. Love from Ronnie, Theo and Macy xxx

Sending love and hugs to our Nanny, we miss you loads! Love Hendrix and Kasia xxx Sending love and hugs to our Nanny, we miss you loads! Love Hendrix and Kasia xxx

To Grandma and Grandad. We miss and love you lots and can�t wait until we are able to come round again. Lots and lots of love from Amelia and Louis xxx To Grandma and Grandad. We miss and love you lots and can�t wait until we are able to come round again. Lots and lots of love from Amelia and Louis xxx

We love you to the moon and back, Grandma. Love from Phoebe, Jack, Zachary, Oscar and Tabitha We love you to the moon and back, Grandma. Love from Phoebe, Jack, Zachary, Oscar and Tabitha

To all of our Grandparents - Clare, Sheila, Ralph, Alison, Pete, John and Vic (we’re lucky to have a LOT of special people!) We miss you all very much and can’t wait for cuddles and giggles very soon. Extra love to Nanny for all her hard work at the NHS. Lots of love, big kicks and woofs xxx To all of our Grandparents - Clare, Sheila, Ralph, Alison, Pete, John and Vic (we’re lucky to have a LOT of special people!) We miss you all very much and can’t wait for cuddles and giggles very soon. Extra love to Nanny for all her hard work at the NHS. Lots of love, big kicks and woofs xxx

To Nanny and Gaga, we miss you lots!! We can’t wait to be able to come round and give you hugs. See you soon. Love from Freddie, Pixie and Ozzy xxx To Nanny and Gaga, we miss you lots!! We can’t wait to be able to come round and give you hugs. See you soon. Love from Freddie, Pixie and Ozzy xxx

Happy Birthday Nanny Carol!! We wish you were at our house. We will send you lots of lovely cards. Big hugs, Ruby, Mary and Ralph xxx Happy Birthday Nanny Carol!! We wish you were at our house. We will send you lots of lovely cards. Big hugs, Ruby, Mary and Ralph xxx