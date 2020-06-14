Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Have your sleep patterns been compromised by coronavirus crisis?

PUBLISHED: 19:03 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:03 14 June 2020

Christine Webber

Follow Christine's nine tips if you are struggling to get to sleep at the moment

Follow Christine's nine tips if you are struggling to get to sleep at the moment

Archant

Struggling to shut down at the end of the day during lockdown? Christine Webber has nine tips to make sure you sleep easy at night

I don’t remember many restless, wakeful nights when I was young. But as I’ve aged, sleep has become more of a luxury and is the first thing to fly out of the window if my life is disrupted in any way. I realise this is true for lots of people.

It’s not surprising therefore that research is emerging about sleep being a major casualty of the corona crisis. After all, we’re dealing with something so strange and unexpected, it’s hard to relax, isn’t it?

Some of you though may feel that in a kind of way you’ve rehearsed for this period, because you’ve lived through other unwanted life events which have left you tossing and turning through the night.

Certainly, like so many individuals, when I was caring for my husband through his terminal illness, I accepted that my own longed-for shuteye had to take a back seat. But I wasn’t prepared for how chaotic my slumber patterns would be after his death. One night I’d fall asleep quickly, only to find myself wide awake after half an hour. At other times. I’d lie sleepless till dawn. So, I found myself reading up about insomnia and experimenting with various strategies. And this week. I thought I’d share with you those that work for me.

1. Eat a decent-sized lunch but a lighter meal in the evening. Avoid drinking anything with caffeine in it after midday. And make sure you’re getting as much exercise as you can. If you’ve been sufficiently active during daylight hours, sleep will be easier to achieve at night.

2. During the day, make a note of anything that’s worrying you and try to assess if it’s really worth worrying about. If it is, plan small steps to start dealing with it. This will help you later, because when you’re lying in bed, and your head is throbbing with anxiety, you can remind yourself that you’ve started to work on these problems, and that your brain needn’t bother with them now.

3. Check if your bedroom is dark enough. I realised that my curtains were inadequate for keeping out streetlamps at night and the sunrise in the mornings. So, I bought a roller blind to go behind the curtains and that’s really helped.

You may also want to watch:

4. Establish a routine for winding down at the end of your day. Switch off all screen devices except the TV an hour before bed. And restrict television viewing at that point to soothing music, nature or cooking programmes, and favourite comedies. At all costs, avoid fast moving, complex dramas late in the evening. And don’t read complicated novels or frightening thrillers either – especially not in bed. They kickstart your brain into being busy just when you want it to rest. Try a travel guide instead. Or a book you read as a child.

5. Dale Carnegie, the author of the hugely successful 1936 title How To Win Friends and Influence People, said: “If you can’t sleep, then get up and do something instead of lying there and worrying. It’s the worry that gets you, not the loss of sleep.” Since then, countless experts have said much the same and usually suggest that if you’ve been in bed for 20 minutes without sleeping, it’s best to get up. I agree that this is a good tactic if you’re so wakeful you’re not even yawning and feel you’re nowhere near dropping off. But if you do get up, don’t look at a screen of any kind, just have a hot milky drink, keep warm, listen to a soothing station on the radio and do something gentle like a jigsaw.

6. If you’re not sleeping but don’t actually feel wide awake, I believe you’re better off staying where you are rather than getting up. Sometimes, if you have a partner, snuggling up to him or her will give you comfort, and enable you to rest quietly. Also, if you’re not very mobile, it may be unwise to get up in the night in case you  fall.

7. A neurologist once told me that sleep comes in waves and that if you imagine you’re a surfer, in the sea, waiting for absolutely the right wave to convey you to the shore, this imagery will keep you pleasantly occupied until slumber overcomes you.

8. Visualise something lovely, such as a rose in your garden.  Focus on it closely and intently. Or imagine a walk in a much-loved holiday destination. Mentally, potter through the streets, noticing people, the shops, the blue skies… These are good ways to quieten your mind

9. Try 7/11 breathing. This is marvellous for calming the body and the spirit. Breathe in through your nose, mentally counting to seven. Then breathe out through the mouth to the count of 11. If you keep this going for ten minutes, you’re likely to become so relaxed that sleep will follow.

Good luck. And if you need more support, I’ve recorded some video podcasts on anxiety and low mood. You can access them free, on: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNUB09f2peBrQyO_VBHK2Vw

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘Parents are scrabbling for options’ - Concerns over lack of secondary school places in suburb

Martin Betts. Picture: Creative Sponge

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

David Freezer: Positive test at City proves restart is unlikely to be smooth sailing

Norwich City's players have trained at Carrow Road to prepare for matches behind closed doors Picture Norwich City FC

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography
Drive 24