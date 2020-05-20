Search

Try this new Norfolk-made chocolate and gin spread!

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 May 2020

Harrison Chocolatiers and Whatahoot Gin have teamed up to create a decadent teatime treat that’s strictly for grown ups.

Alex Harrison of Harrison Chocolatiers. Picture: Supplied by Harrison ChocolatiersAlex Harrison of Harrison Chocolatiers. Picture: Supplied by Harrison Chocolatiers

It’s a local culinary collaboration that is great news for gin and chocolate lovers.

West Norfolk-based Harrison Chocolatiers and distillery Whatahoot Gin have teamed up to create a boozy chocolate spread – and they’re launching soft-centred chocolates too.

Alex Harrison, of Harrison Chocolatiers, says that he’s “excited” to collaborate with Jason and Nicky Crown, and their son Ethan, who run the Whatahoot distillery from a traditional barn at Flitcham on the Sandringham estate.

Chocolate ganache is infused with Whatahoot’s Tawny Orange Gin, giving it a citrussy edge.

“The ganache is perfect for toast, cakes, pudding, scones and much more – it has a moreish nature which will keep you going back for more,” says Alex.

He founded Harrison Chocolatiers in 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in catering and teaching.

During lockdown he has been making and delivering chocolates as a pick-me-up and has launched a website, harrisonchocolatiers.co.uk, to showcase his creations.

Meanwhile Whatahoot has been making hand sanitiser, with thousands of bottles being distributed across Norfolk.

Click here to see the full Harrison Chocolatiers range and here for Whatahoot Gin.

