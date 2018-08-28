Award-winning Norwich restaurant launches private dining space

Roger Hickman’s invests £500,000 in renovation.

A long-awaited private dining room at one of Norwich’s highest rated restaurants has finally been unveiled, following a £500,00 investment and a 16 month renovation.

Roger Hickman’s Restaurant, on Upper St Giles Street, has launched its upstairs dining space, which has one large table seating up to 16 people, as well as its own demonstration kitchen.

The restaurant will offer private dining, small functions and cookery demonstrations in the first floor space, directly above the existing 38-cover, award-winning restaurant.

Having purchased the freehold to the ground floor of the listed building in 2012, Roger Hickman bought the remaining two floors in late 2017, giving space for the private dining room, as well as staff accommodation on the top floor.

Creating the new space has involved a major refurbishment, including a new roof, the installation of a full kitchen to serve the upstairs dining space, and even a bespoke hand-built front window designed to fit in with the numerous listed buildings on the street.

“The new dining room will enable us to offer tables for larger parties, as well as accommodate weddings and private parties, something we were constantly being asked to do,” said Roger Hickman, who opened the restaurant in February 2010.

“Building a second, separate kitchen will also enable us to put on cookery demonstrations, and ensure that we can give a great service to our private diners without compromising what we offer in the main restaurant.

“It is an enormous investment for a small, independent restaurant, but I am confident that in a city largely made up of chain restaurants, there is a healthy appetite for quality, independent establishments.

“The fact that we already have dozens of bookings for the new private dining room would seem to show that this is the case.”

Roger Hickman’s Restaurant has held the prestigious 3 AA Rosette award since 2012, and has also held the same organisation’s ‘Notable Wine List’ award since 2015 – the only restaurant in Norwich to hold the accolade.