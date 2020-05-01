11 blockbuster drama boxsets you HAVE to watch

Were you the only one in your office left out of the watercooler chat about Game of Thrones or The Wire? Now is the time to catch up on some blockbuster drama with a boxset binge.

Game of Thrones

What’s the story?

Adapted from George R R Martin’s fantasy novel series, A Song of Fire and Ice, this epic, labyrinthine tale is set in the fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the continent of Essos where noble Houses compete to claim the Iron Throne – or fight for independence from it. The ensemble cast inludes Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Kit Harington, Alfie Allen and Maisie Williams.

Where can I watch it?

It’s available through Now TV and it’s on DVD too.

Breaking Bad

What’s the story?

Bryan Cranston stars as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who branches out into making and selling crystal meth to secure his family’s financial future after he’s diagnosed with stage three lung cancer. Aaron Paul stars as his former student turned partner in crime Jesse Pinkman and Bob Odenkirk plays lawyer Saul Goodman, who has his own spin-off prequel Better Call Saul. There’s also a sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which stars Aaron Paul.

Where can I watch it?

All three are streaming on Netflix

The Sopranos

What’s the story?

Feted as one of the best TV series of all time, James Gandolfini plays Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano. During therapy sessions with his psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), he tries to reconcile his dual role of family man and leader of a criminal dynasty.

Where can I watch it?

It’s available through Amazon Prime Video, Sky Boxsets and Now TV.

Succession

What’s the story?

Created by Peep Show co-writer Jesse Armstrong, comedy drama Succession follows the dysfunctional Roy family, headed by ailing patriarch Logan Roy, who own a global media and hospitality empire. As Logan Roy’s health continues to decline, his children vie and scheme for pole position to take over as head of Waystar Royco. The stellar ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Natalie Gold.

Where can I watch it?

It’s currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

Ozark

What’s the story?

This award winning crime drama stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as a married couple who are forced to relocate to the Lake of the Ozarks region of central Missouri when a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong. But the Byrdes find themselves entangled with local crime families the Langmores and the Snells – and the Kansas City Mafia.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Netflix now.

Killing Eve

What’s the story?

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in this dark comedy thriller. Oh plays intelligence investigator Eve Polastri who is given the mission of capturing Comer’s psychopathic assassin Villanelle. As the game of cat and mouse goes on the pair become obsessed with each other. The series is based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle series of books. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was head writer for the first series, Emerald Fennell lead series two and Suzanne Healthcote is head writer for series three, which has recently debuted on BBC One and iPlayer. It has already been renewed for a fourth series.

Where can I watch it?

It’s streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Westworld

What’s the story?

Sci-fi meets Western in this dystopian thriller, based on the 70s movie of the same name. Westworld is a Wild West theme park, where guests can fulfill their wildest fantasies, which is staffed by android hosts. The cast includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffery Wright, James Marsden, Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins.

Where can I watch it?

It’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bodyguard

What’s the story?

There were only six episodes of Jed ‘Line of Duty’ Mercurio’s adrenaline-fuelled thriller Bodyguard, but it broke BBC One viewing records. After an attempted terrorist attack on a train, police sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), a former army officer suffering with PTSD, is assigned to be the Home Secretary Julia Montague’s (Keeley Hawes) personal protection officer. Montague is ambitious and her controversial surveillance bill, RIPA 18, has made her several enemies. Strongly disagreeing with her politics, Budd struggles with where his loyalties lie. This is real nailbiting stuff – as ever with Mercurio, the story is packed full of shocks and twists, and you’re never sure which characters you can trust.

Where can I watch it?

It’s available on Netflix

Mad Men

What’s the story?

Set in fictional Madison Avenue advertising agency Sterling Cooper this glossy, multiple award-winning period drama follows the personal and professional life of womanising advertising executive Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and his colleagues from 1960-1970.

Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks and January Jones also star.

Where can I watch it?

All seven seasons are on Netflix.

The Crown

What’s the story?

Peter Morgan’s epic dramatisation of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II has reached the 1970s, so there are three sumptuous series of this classy period drama to delve into. Claire Foy is brilliant as the young monarch as she negotiates the early years of her reign and marriage, with the peerless Olivia Colman taking the Queen into middle age. The fourth series, which is due later this year, is set to introduce Lady Diana Spencer and Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

Where can I watch it?

It’s available on Netflix, and the first two series are also on DVD.

The Wire

What’s the story?

Created and written by David Simon, The Wire is another contender for the best TV drama series of all time. Over five gripping seasons it forensically explores Baltimore’s drug trade, the seaport system, city government, education and schools and print media and its relationship to law enforcement. The cast includes Idris Elba, Dominic West and Wendell Pierce.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Amazon Prime Video.