The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO Archant

The rural inn, known for seasonal food and good beer on tap has been recommended by The Good Pub Guide.

The Good Pub Guide has just announced its Pub of the Year for Norfolk in 2020.

Naming The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, the leading guide said: "All aspects remain first class, from the well-trained, friendly staff, to the fine range of drinks and excellent food and on to the stylish bedrooms....There are stools against the bar where locals enjoy Adnams Broadside and Southwold, Greene King Old Speckled Hen and Woodfordes Wherry on handpump; also, a dozen wines by the glass, around 20 gins (including local ones) seasonal cocktails and jugs of sangria, local cider and fresh fruit juices."

The pub is known for its fresh food, prepared using locally sourced ingredients in season, herbs from Snettisham allotments and 'game from the gentlemen in wellies at the back bar', with some dishes available to take away.

Typical dishes from the kitchen could include venison suet pudding with clap shot mash and winter greens, sweet potato and chickpea harissa stew with baba ganoush flatbread, and double chocolate cookie with salted caramel ice cream.

Kim Tinkler, general manager was thrilled with the accolade: "As a historic Norfolk pub, we have always loved the Good Pub Guide and to receive this award from them is the perfect start to 2020. The award is a tribute to all of our amazing staff both front of house, back of house and also for our head chef Mark Anderson and his brilliant kitchen team."

Owner Jeannette Goodrich added: "We are delighted to receive this award which reflects the hard work and team spirit of the Rose & Crown staff, and the pub's continuing commitment to good food and the enjoyment of their customers."