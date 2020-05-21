25 Norfolk golf courses which have re-opened

Golf is now permitted, with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve been missing your regular rounds of golf, here are some of the courses in Norfolk where you can get back into the swing of things.

Play is permitted in socially distanced pairs. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Play is permitted in socially distanced pairs. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As lockdown restrictions are slowly eased, some outdoor sports are now permitted, with golf among them. All courses are following government and England Golf advice on social distancing measures to make sure that people can play safely and tee times must be booked in advance.

According to the guidelines, rounds can be played by individuals playing golf on their own, two-balls comprising of individuals from different households and, at the discretion of the golf club, members of the same household playing in two, three or four-balls, maintaining two metres social distancing at all times. Be aware that there will be additional safety and social distancing measures in place, so ensure you check the guidelines with the club before setting off for the course.

Here are some of the Norfolk clubs which have re-opened.

Some courses may permit groups of up to four players if they live in the same household. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Some courses may permit groups of up to four players if they live in the same household. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barnham Broom

Both Barnham Broom’s 72-par Valley Course and 71-par Hill Course are both now open to members.

Click here to find out more.

Bawburgh Golf Club

Bawburgh Golf Club, on the outskirts of Norwich, has re-opened its 18-hole course for members only and is monitoring demand over the next few weeks with a view to opening it up to all. The Norfolk Family Golf Centre driving range re-opened this week, also with strict social distancing measures in place.

Click here for details.

Denver Golf Club

The courses at Denver Golf Club near Downham Market are open for pre-booked tee times for nine holes – if you want to play 18 holes, two tee times should be booked. You can play individually, as a two-ball with two players from different households and in a group of two, three or four people from the same household. The driving range is also open. Bookings must be made over the phone by calling on 01366 385716.

Click here for more.

Dereham Golf Club

Dereham Golf Club has re-opened, with rounds limited to nine holes at present – there are plans to re-start 18-hole rounds soon. Bookings, which can be made online, are currently members only, but they can invite one guest for a round, subject to a green fee.

Click here for more details.

Dunston Hall Golf Club

The par 71, 18-hole, mature parkland course on the outskirts of Norwich has now re-opened. Two-ball bookings can be made online here and four-ball bookings can be made by phoning 020 3988 3370.

Eaton Golf Club

Eaton Golf Club is now open to members only, but the club house and pro shop remain closed.

Click here for details.

Fakenham Golf Club

Fakenham Golf Club is open to members only, and from May 23 they will be able to play 18 holes.

Click here for more.

Feltwell Golf Club

On the edge of the Fens on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, Feltwell Golf Club’s full length 36 par nine hole course has re-opened, albeit with restricted opening hours from 9am-3pm daily. To book a tee time phone 07855 821116.

Click here for course details.

Gorleston Golf Club

The most easterly golf course in the country, Gorleston Golf Club is now open for members only.

Click here for information.

Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club

Said to be ‘the home of the bogey’, Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club, which weaves its way around the racecourse, is also the oldest golf club in Norfolk. It’s re-opened for members only.

Click here for details.

Heacham Manor Golf Club

Ranked as one of Golf World’s Top 100 Stay and Play Resorts in Britain and Ireland, the 18-hole American links-style course is now open again.

Click here for more.

Hunstanton Golf Club

This championship links course, which boasts spectacular views across the Wash, has re-opened for members only.

Click here for information.

King’s Lynn Golf Club

Designed by the Peter Allis/ Dave Thomas partnership, this scenic course is welcoming back golfers.

Click here for course details.

Mattishall Golf Club

Mattishall Golf Club has re-opened for both members and green fees.

Tee times can be booked online here or phone 01362 850111.

Middleton Hall Golf Club

The course, shop and range at Middleton Hall Golf Club, near King’s Lynn, has re-opened to members, who are permitted to play with one person from another household while maintaining social distancing.

Click here to find out more.

Mundesley Golf Club

The nine-hole course, which was designed with the help of six times Open champion Harry Vardon and sits on the hillside of the River Mun Valley has re-opened to members.

Click here for information.

Norfolk Premier Golf

Set in rolling parkland, Norfolk Premier Golf’s course and driving range at Blofield is now open daily.

Click here for opening times and social distancing guidelines.

Royal Norwich Golf Club

The 18-hole course and six hole academy course at Weston Longville, both designed by European Golf Design, have now reopened.

Click here for membership enquiries.

Royal West Norfolk Golf Club

This top-rated links course at Brancaster has reopened for members only.

Click here for more information.

Ryston Park Golf Club

Ryston Park Golf Club, a nine-hole parkland course just south of Downham Market, is currently only open to members.

Tee times must be booked by phoning 07759 272441.

Click here for more details.

Searles Golf and Country Club

Searles Golf Club’s nine-hole course at Hunstanton is open again for beginners, improvers and experienced golfers, but the driving range is currently closed. Bookings must be made and paid for in advance by phoning 01485 536025.

Click here for more information.

Sheringham Golf Club

Sheringham Golf Club is open to members only until June 1, after which guests will be permitted.

Click here for details.

Swaffham Golf Club

The 18-hole Breckland course has re-opened, but some restrictions apply.

Click here for information.

Thetford Golf Club

The scenic heathland course is now open, but to members only.

Click here for details.

Wensum Valley Golf Club

Wensum Valley Golf Club at Taverham’s golf course and pitch and putt kick are now open again, but all other facilities are closed.

Click here for more details.