Tonight's the night - winners to be revealed at 2019 Active Norfolk Awards

PUBLISHED: 08:33 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 21 November 2019

The Active Norfolk Awards will be held at Open tonight and recognises our county's active inspirations Picture: Matthew Usher

Tonight's the night as Norfolk's active inspirations are celebrated at the 2019 Active Norfolk Awards.

The annual Active Norfolk Awards, formerly the Norfolk Sports Awards, recognise the county's best athletic performers and physical activity achievers - those people and groups that are improving their lives and communities through physical activity.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony this evening, held at Norwich's Open and presented by ITV anchor Becky Jago. Sheriff of Norwich Dr Marian Prinsley and her consort will be joined by VIP guests from organisations across the county, alongside the finalists and their friends and families, for the glittering event.

Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate, Canaries star Todd Cantwell, and Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna are in the running for the prestigious Sportsperson of The Year Award.

Other categories will celebrate the volunteers, coaches, and clubs making a fantastic contribution to grassroots sport in the county, the individuals who have made a positive impact in disability sport, the bright young hopes of the next generation, and the workplaces which have gone the extra mile to make sure people can stay active in the office.

The Active Inspiration category recognises individuals who have inspired the people around them with their commitment to becoming more active. Finalists include Joyce Irvine, 91, who never misses a session at her seated exercise class in Sheringham; Norwich runner Rebecca Wicks, who has inspired her colleagues, friends, and family to join her on her fitness journey; and Thetford teenager Bashir Jabbarkhail, who has blossomed from a shy Afghan refugee to a lynchpin of the town's community cricket club.

Active Norfolk director Ben Jones said: "We had a record number of nominations for this year's awards, reflecting the huge number of individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to increase the profile of sport and physical activity in Norfolk.

"We're looking forward to a fantastic evening celebrating our inspirational finalists and the contribution they've made to the health and well-being of people and communities across Norfolk in the last year."

Pick up a copy of the EDP and Norwich Evening News on Saturday, November 23 for full coverage of the awards evening.

To view all the shortlisted finalists, visit the website at www.activenorfolk.org/ana-2019

