Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Germanic football love-in under Norwich City’s Daniel Farke highlights just how welcoming Norfolk is

PUBLISHED: 20:48 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 24 January 2019

Nick Conrad

The Daniel Farke revolution at Carrow Road has resulted in a new found love of Germany for Norwich City fans

The Daniel Farke revolution at Carrow Road has resulted in a new found love of Germany for Norwich City fans

¬©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nick Conrad love seeing Norwich City fans praising their adopted German manager - a warm reminder that Norfolk has a fine history of welcoming anyone who wishes to contribute to our county

As the Norwich City manager approaches the Barclay Stand the noise from the crowd builds in anticipation. The climax is three hearty olés, each in perfect unison with Daniel Farke’s clenched fist punching the air! Blaring out of the tannoy, Blur’s super-hit Park Life hailing ‘all the Germans’ and retitled ‘Farke Life.’ This Germanic love-in is utterly, adorably positive!

I get irritated when we Norfolkians are stereotyped as being hostile to outsiders, especially foreigners. True, we don’t tend to gush, and some might appear to lack the instant warmth of other counties’ folk, but Norfolk affection is subtle and enduring. For the past two weeks a German reporter, Gregor Schinttker has been in Norfolk writing a newspaper piece about our country’s newest Teutophiles. He’s heard about the Farke revolution and travelled to Britain, commissioned to write a piece about our deep affection for our gaffer.

Herr Schinttker need not look any further than the league table. Our easy-on-the-eye football is why fans are gleefully munching on Bratwursts whilst clinking beer glasses and shouting ‘Prost!’ A handful of City pubs are embracing (or cashing in on) this Germanic sentiment with the ale and sausage combo. But honestly, this warm continental sentiment isn’t new. Even last year, when our Canaries wings looked a little clipped, many of us embraced the side show. This very welcome continental ‘invasion’ has improved our team, with fans now purring over our innovative and progressive club management. But this warmth towards outside influence isn’t new.

Norfolk has a very proud tradition of twinning and friendship associations and generally being interested in people from other countries. On nine occasions I’ve undertaken twinning exchanges with German families. My grandmother was instrumental in the Norwich and Heilbronn union as well as Sheringham and Otterndorf twinning association. She first felt motivated to travel to war ravaged Germany in 1946, working as an au pair. Throughout her life she demonstrated that dialogue, friendship and cultural understanding would form lasting bonds of unity. The mutual warmth was terrifically heartening. Lifelong continental friendships formed, many of which have transcended down generations.

So, this current Germanic ‘appreciation’ has deep roots, which is all the more special when you consider our history. It really does demonstrate that there is so much to be said for encouraging people to work, inhabit and enrich each other’s communities. I love the way that football fans, often cast as small minded, adopt a special relationship with the countries their idols hail from. Money collected by UK based supporters’ groups has built schools, hospitals and nurseries in third world countries. It’s inspired generous donations to help fight causes from the removal of landmines to fighting Ebola. It has ignited an interest in countries all over the world which many go on to visit as tourists.

It helps that Daniel sounds like the kind of chap you like to have over for Sunday lunch. In the media he’s at pains to highlight his gratitude towards our club’s supporters. Frankly, I wouldn’t care if a Martian was in charge of the team, as long as we are winning. Of course, the jobs should always be given to the best candidate for the role regardless of nationality.

That said, I think it is brilliant that we celebrate and demonstrate our interest in Daniel’s German roots, continuing the long-held tradition of welcoming everyone into Norfolk who wishes to contribute to our county.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

King’s Lynn Town player targeted by ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

King's Lynn Town have hit out at offensive tweets from a supporters' group Photo: Twitter/screenshot

From sex worker to Cambridge graduate - former Norfolk escorts lift lid on the industry

Dalia, 25, entered sex work when she was 17 and after quitting has completed a degree at Cambridge University. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists