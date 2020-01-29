Norwich hotel to hold cancer charity pop-up boutique

The George Hotel in Norwich is hosting a pop-up fashion boutique to raise funds for women affected by cancer. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A pop-up fashion boutique at a Norwich hotel aims to raise funds for a campaign which supports women with gynaecological cancers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Norwich hotel is hosting a pop-up fashion boutique to raise money for women affected by cancer.

Christine Hinchliffe, who has run boutiques in Norfolk for many years, will be at the George Hotel in Arlington Lane, just off Newmarket Road, from 2-8pm on Thursday, January 30, to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's Voice campaign, which supports women who are being treated for gynaecological cancers.

You may also want to watch:

It is a cause close to the hearts of staff at the hotel who are friends with Norfolk writer Gretel Brice, who has ovarian cancer.

As Christine explains, her boutique at Diss is currently closed due to a water leak and she had been thinking about holding a pop-up shop. When she spoke to staff at the George Hotel, where she is a regular customer, they decided to make it a charity event.

"It is an incredibly important charity," she says.

Christine will be selling winter clothes, plus jewellery. Her friends, broadcasters Christine Webber and Helen McDermott, will also be going along to support the event and there will be prosecco from 5pm and a raffle.

There are plans for more events to raise money for the Voice campaign at The George Hotel - keep up to date via the hotel's Facebook page at facebook.com/georgehotelnorwich/