Quiz

It's the Friday Pub Quiz: prepare to be unmasked!

The Masked Singer on ITV is brilliant. But, are you? Pictured: Unicorn, Chameleon, Duck, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Butterfly. Archant

Will you be unmasked as the pub quiz genius? Or will you turn out to be far less successful than you and everyone else was hoping?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

We're loving The Masked Singer. But what's hiding behind your brilliant-looking exterior? Are you a politician no one has ever heard of, or a true star?