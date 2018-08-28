Search

Advanced search

Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 5

PUBLISHED: 13:41 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 08 February 2019

Will you be achieving good darts in this week's pub quiz?. Picture: Amanda Gray

Will you be achieving good darts in this week's pub quiz?. Picture: Amanda Gray

Archant

Will it be good darts this week? Try our pub quiz week 5 and see if you can score 180

We all love a pub quiz - here’s our latest one. Will you beat last week’s score?

And, if you’re missed our previous pub quizzes, you can do them here...

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/edp-pub-quiz-week-2-1-5857171

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-3-1-5866417

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-4-1-5875523

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull fit for duty but City duo carrying knocks ahead of Ipswich derby clash

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists