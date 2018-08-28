Quiz
https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384
It’s the Friday pub quiz week 5
PUBLISHED: 13:41 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 08 February 2019
Archant
Will it be good darts this week? Try our pub quiz week 5 and see if you can score 180
We all love a pub quiz - here’s our latest one. Will you beat last week’s score?
And, if you’re missed our previous pub quizzes, you can do them here...
https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384
https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/edp-pub-quiz-week-2-1-5857171
https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-3-1-5866417
https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-4-1-5875523