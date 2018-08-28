Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 5

Will you be achieving good darts in this week's pub quiz?. Picture: Amanda Gray Archant

Will it be good darts this week? Try our pub quiz week 5 and see if you can score 180

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We all love a pub quiz - here’s our latest one. Will you beat last week’s score?

And, if you’re missed our previous pub quizzes, you can do them here...

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/edp-pub-quiz-week-2-1-5857171

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-3-1-5866417

https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-week-4-1-5875523

