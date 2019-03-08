Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Quiz

It's the Friday pub quiz week 39 - will you be WAG of the week?

PUBLISHED: 11:27 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 11 October 2019

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

It's been a funny week for the WAGS and who knows what's going on - but the pub quiz carries on regardless. Will you be feeling spectacularly in control or wanting to hide under a rock this week? See how you get on...

Good luck with the quiz. And do have a go at last week's as well if this one doesn't go as well as you hoped. It's available here

Most Read

Routes revealed for two more cable trenches across countryside for wind farms

Map showing the area being looked at for cable corridors for the expansion to Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms. Image: Equinor/Royal HaskoningDHV

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How a family turned a struggling pub into award winning venue

The team at the Countryman Pub in Tasburgh, who were awarded the prize for best customer service in the South Norfolk Pub Awards. Photo: Countryman

Woman banned from buying dogs after running puppy farm in appalling conditions

Some of the dogs rescued from the puppy farm in Thurlton run by Zoe and Michael Rushmer and Jacob Murphy. Photo: RSPCA

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 39 - will you be WAG of the week?

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (right) Photo: Peter Byrne, Ian West/PA Wire

Gavin and Stacey stars set to appear at Yarmouth Comic Con

The cast of Gavin and Stacy (L-R) Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, James Corden, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Mathew Horne at the British Comedy Awards 2008 Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists