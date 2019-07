Quiz

It's the Friday pub quiz - week 28 The Latitude with attitude

Will you have the Latitude attitude in this week's quiz? Photo: Julian Love Archant

It's a tough one this week - and there's only one Latitude question. But have you got the Latitude attitude?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Will you be snoozing in the poetry tent or dancing the night away to your favourite band? Let's find out...