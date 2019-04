Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 14

Titanic at the dockside before her fateful maiden voyage. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

It’s 107 years this week since the Titanic sank. Will you need a Titanic effort to get 15? Let’s see...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s a deceptively easy quiz this week - but there are a few in there which might just catch you out. See how you do this week.