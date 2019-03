Quiz

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 10

It's the Friday pub quiz - the St Patrick's Day special. Photo: Getty images AndyL

This Friday pub quiz is inspired by St Patrick’s Day. Will you be a James Joyce-style genius or a lucky leprechaun?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We’ve given the quiz a Patrick theme this week. Will you be raiding Patrick’s Pantry or taking a cold shower like Patrick Duffy? Either way, Happy St Patrick’s Day - we hope you enjoy the quiz