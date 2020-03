It's the Friday pub quiz, March 6th - will you win the penalty shoot out?

Tim Krul saves Troy Parrott's spot-kick during the penalty shoot-out. Will you have similar success? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

In FA Cup week, are you off to the quarter finals or languishing in shoot out misery?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you score your penalty or does a lifetime of regret await?