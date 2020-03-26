Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

5 things you need to know about Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner

PUBLISHED: 17:25 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 26 March 2020

Friday Night Dinner returns to Channel 4 starring Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter and Tom Rosenthal. Picture: Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner returns to Channel 4 starring Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter and Tom Rosenthal. Picture: Channel 4

Mark Johnson/ This picture may be used solely for Channel 4 programme publicity purposes in connection with the programme(s). Th

Let the food fights commence. The eccentric Goodman family – and even more eccentric neighbour Jim – are back on our screens for the sixth series of Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner on Friday, March 27. Here’s all you need to know.

Brothers Adam (Simon Bird) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) love to prank each other. Picture: Channel 4Brothers Adam (Simon Bird) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) love to prank each other. Picture: Channel 4

1. What’s it about?

Now in its sixth series, Friday Night Dinner sees the secular Jewish Goodman family – mum Jackie, dad Martin and grown up (in the loosest sense of the word) sons Adam and Jonny – meeting up for Shabbat dinner, often with hilarious, toe-curlingly embarassing and sometimes disastrous consequences.

Regular visitors include eccentric neighbour Jim, who has a crush on Jackie and seems to be scared of his own dog, Jackie’s best friend Aunty Val and Martin’s mum, Horrible Grandma.

Martin (Paul Ritter) and Jackie (Tamsin Greig) in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4Martin (Paul Ritter) and Jackie (Tamsin Greig) in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

2. Who’s in it?

Tamsin Greig (currently starring in ITV’s Belgravia) plays mum Jackie, Paul Ritter (also currently starring in ITV’s Belgravia) is dad Martin, Simon Bird (Will in The Inbetweeners) is eldest son Adam and Tom Rosenthal (Plebs) is Jonny. Mark Heap (Upstart Crow) plays Jim, Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders) plays Aunty Val and Rosalind Knight (most recently seen in The Crown) plays Horrible Grandma. Sadly, Frances Cuka, who played Jackie’s mum Nelly, passed away earlier this year.

3. What can we expect from this series?

Series five is going to be a hard act to follow, with hilarious highlights including Jackie and Martin getting a hot tub, much to Adam and Jonny’s horror, Aunty Val moving in after a row with her husband and upsetting Martin by throwing away his 20-year-old tin of “lucky” beef – and Martin becoming obsessed with his old ventriloquist dummy, Lord Luck.

In this series Martin starts living in a rundown caravan, Aunty Val takes up sexting and both sons get girlfriends – or ‘females’ as Martin calls them. There will also undoubtedly be plenty of ill-timed, slightly weird visits by Jim, Adam and Jonny will continue to prank each other (adding salt to each other’s drinks is a favourite trick) and Martin will still have an aversion to wearing a shirt.

4. Who’s it written by?

Friday Night Dinner is written and produced by Robert Popper, who has said in interview that the inspiration for the series came from his own family’s weekly gatherings. Popper’s other comedy credits include co-creating and starring in BBC Two’s Look Around You with Peter Serafinowicz, producing Peep Show and writing for South Park. He was also script editor of some of the biggest comedy shows of the last decade, including The Inbetweeners, The IT Crowd and Him and Her and he has co-written several episodes of Stath Lets Flats with Jamie Demetriou.

5. When is it on?

It starts on Channel 4 on Friday, March 27, at 10pm. The previous series are available on All 4.

Most Read

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Care home resident tests positive for coronavirus

A resident of Ritson Lodge Care Home, in Hopton, has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps.

Confirmed UK coronavirus cases top 11,600

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Garden waste collections suspended

Green waste bin collections are being suspended temporarily. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH
Drive 24