Catch your free ride to Bride: The Wedding Show

Bus and Us Ltd will get you to Bride: The Wedding Show in style Archant

Family-run business Bus and Us Ltd is offering brides-to-be free rides to East Anglia’s biggest two-day wedding show, Bride: The Wedding Show in association with the Eastern Daily Press.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event is taking place at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday February 23 and Sunday February 24 and attendees can catch a free ride to the show on one of Bus and Us Ltd’s trademark Routemasters. The bus will leave Castle Meadow at 9.30am and 11am stopping at St John Baptist Cathedral, Earlham Road shops and opposite the Gate House pub on route to the Showground. There are return trips back to Castle Meadow at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Over 150 exhibitors will be at the show which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Attendees can enjoy four professionally choreographed catwalk shows and a champagne bar.

To reserve your seat on the bus in advance call the Bride team on 01603 772538.