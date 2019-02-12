Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Catch your free ride to Bride: The Wedding Show

PUBLISHED: 12:02 20 February 2019

Bus and Us Ltd will get you to Bride: The Wedding Show in style

Bus and Us Ltd will get you to Bride: The Wedding Show in style

Archant

Family-run business Bus and Us Ltd is offering brides-to-be free rides to East Anglia’s biggest two-day wedding show, Bride: The Wedding Show in association with the Eastern Daily Press.

The event is taking place at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday February 23 and Sunday February 24 and attendees can catch a free ride to the show on one of Bus and Us Ltd’s trademark Routemasters. The bus will leave Castle Meadow at 9.30am and 11am stopping at St John Baptist Cathedral, Earlham Road shops and opposite the Gate House pub on route to the Showground. There are return trips back to Castle Meadow at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Over 150 exhibitors will be at the show which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Attendees can enjoy four professionally choreographed catwalk shows and a champagne bar.

To reserve your seat on the bus in advance call the Bride team on 01603 772538.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘To see the market die on its feet would be a tragedy’ - bid to cut market fees is blocked

A bid to block a charges hike for two day market traders was blocked at full council this week Picture: Nick Butcher

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists