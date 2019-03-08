Win

Your chance to win return Flybe flight tickets from Norwich Airport to Spain

Port of Cabopino, Costa Del Sol in Spain. Photo: Robert Pittman/Flikr Robert Pittman/Flikr

Are you in need of a holiday and some sunshine? Well here is your chance to win return flights from Norwich Airport to the Spanish mainland.

Málaga, Spain. Photo: Cayetano/Flikr Málaga, Spain. Photo: Cayetano/Flikr

We have teamed up with Flybe and Norwich Airport to offer our readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to either Malaga or Alicante.

All you need to do is answer the question below to be in with the chance of getting your hands on these tickets.

Buena Suerte!

Terms and conditions

All entries must be made by 5pm on 6th May 2019. Normal Archant terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be over 18. Two winners will be selected at random from all entries made across EDP24. Editor's choice is final. For full terms and conditions please see www.archant.co.uk/articles/terms-conditions/

Please note; the two winners will be contacted via the email address/telephone number provided shortly after the closing date and will each winner will receive: two return 'Get More' Flybe flight tickets from Norwich Airport direct to Alicante or Malaga, (subject to the terms and conditions below). Each winners' flights which comprise the prize must be taken simultaneously for the same destination and on the same dates and cannot be used separately. Flights must be booked and flown by 26/10/19; restrictions apply for travel in July and August; please see flybe.com for full schedule details; all flights are subject to Flybe's General Conditions of Carriage as updated and amended from time to time which can be found at flybe.com; any flights not used by this date shall result in the prize being forfeited; the winner is responsible for their own passport and visa requirements and the passport and visa requirements of any person who travels with them; travel insurance, accommodation and transfers are NOT included in the prize. Taxes and charges ARE included and a 23kg hold bag. Flight tickets are strictly subject to availability.

Norwich Airport logo. Picture Norwich Airport. Norwich Airport logo. Picture Norwich Airport.

FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS www.archant.co.uk/articles/terms-conditions/