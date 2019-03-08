Local housebuilder receives five-star rating for the tenth year running

David Wilson Homes is celebrating a five-star rating for the 10th consecutive year. Picture: Getty Images

This year David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties is celebrating its tenth consecutive year as a five-star housebuilder. The five stars, awarded by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), is the maximum amount of stars a home builder can receive.

Annette Hurst, of David Wilson Homes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Annette Hurst, of David Wilson Homes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The stars are awarded as a result of the Home Builders Federation New Homes Survey, which asks all customers who have bought a new home whether they would recommend it to a friend.

Achieving the maximum five stars means that 90pc of our customers are happy with their experience, their home and the service they have been provided with – something we are incredibly proud of.

Our parent company, Barratt Developments, is the only major national housebuilder to have been awarded five stars for 10 years in a row.

A total of 98,876 new home buyers completed the survey this year alone, making it one of the largest surveys of its type in the UK.

Each year, we work towards making sure each individual customer is supported throughout their entire experience with us, which is why we have been a five-star housebuilder for 10 years running.

We believe homebuilding to be more than just construction; it’s the journey from initial planning to providing the best after care for our customers and everything in between.

David Wilson Homes prides itself on its high level of customer care, quality of its homebuilding and expert design, and we feel the outstanding level of customer satisfaction reflects this.

On top of providing an excellent service to our customers, we’re focused on building lasting legacies within the areas surrounding our developments. This includes supporting national and home-grown charities, feeding back into the nation’s economy and supporting local communities.

