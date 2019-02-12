5 places to shop second-hand and independently in Norwich

Taxi and Lovering and Co are a popular choice for market shoppers Image: Julia O’Driscoll Archant

Shoppers should be concerned about the environmental impact of fast fashion but there’s no need to shop new in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lose yourself in Looses Emporium. Photo: Julia O'Driscoll Lose yourself in Looses Emporium. Photo: Julia O'Driscoll

Despite increasing public awareness about the fast fashion industry’s harmful environmental impact it’s easy to overlook concerns about how our clothes are made when shopping on the go.

As a possible Penny Tax becomes part of the political conversation, local shoppers may find themselves thinking twice before hitting the shops this weekend.

But Norwich shoppers are spoilt for choice when it comes to second-hand and independent fashion retailers. From the markets’ varied offerings to the abundance of charity shops throughout the city, there are endless options for shoppers not wanting to buy into the fast fashion industry. Here are five of the best alternative shopping spots in Norwich.

1. The Market

It’s no surprise that Norwich market is top of the list for independent retailers, particularly when it comes to second-hand clothing. Head to the top row to find Taxi Vintage Clothing and Lovering and Co, two long-established stalls with a loyal customer base. Offering a range of vintage gems for both men and women, they are a firm favourite with new and returning customers. And if the issue is an alteration or repair job, PDP Fashions have you covered. Efficient service at more than fair prices makes this a go-to for any mendsyou can’t tackle yourself.

2. Magdalen Street

The bustling lanes are full of places to shop. Photo: Norwich Lanes The bustling lanes are full of places to shop. Photo: Norwich Lanes

With Looses Emporium, Retreat Vintage and a large Oxfam within metres of each other, you’d be hard pressed to end a shopping trip on Magdalen Street empty handed. The offerings keep coming when you head towards Anglia Square with curiosity shop Aladdin’s Cave, and the treasure-troves of the Square’s charity shops including Sense and Scope.

3. The Norwich Lanes

Home to more than 300 independent businesses, The Norwich Lanes don’t disappoint if you’re looking to shop local. If you’re a caffeine-fiend, stop by Wilkinson’s of Norwich. Looking for something special? Grab a new garm at Sevenwolves and accessorise at Lisa Angel or Nova Silver Jewellery. And if you’re looking for a new hobby, pop into skateboarding haven Drug Store for expert equipment, clothing and advice.

4. Maker’s Markets

Keep tabs on upcoming Makers Markets, craft fairs and pop-ups. The Fierce Babe’s Network organise frequent events and The Assembly Rooms will hold a Norwich Makers Market on April 22nd. The Fresh Artisan Market is another one to watch, with

the next date scheduled for May 11th and 12th. Over 30 makers will come together over the two days selling unique pieces.

Locals enjoy locally made cakes and clothes at the Fresh Artisan Christmas Market. Image: Isaac Hargreaves Locals enjoy locally made cakes and clothes at the Fresh Artisan Christmas Market. Image: Isaac Hargreaves

5. Swap shop

Clothes swaps help to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Once a month Biddy’s Tea Room hold a ‘swishing’ event, where customers can swap their no-longer worn clothes - and you can enjoy a cup of tea while you shop. Or head to New-U in Castle Mall to swap old clothes for “new” using their voucher system.