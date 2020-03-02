Video

New Norfolk bakery to sell New York style pudding pots and loaded hot chocolates

Executive head chef Jeremy Parke from Thirty3 The Bakery in Burnham Market. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

The bakery, run by a local restaurant, will also house one of the county's poshest dog accessories shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A selection of the kind of baked goods that will be on offer at Thirty3 The Bakery in Burnham Market when it opens at the end of March. Picture: Neil Didsbury A selection of the kind of baked goods that will be on offer at Thirty3 The Bakery in Burnham Market when it opens at the end of March. Picture: Neil Didsbury

An artisan bakery, flaunting everything from slow-ferment sourdoughs, to New York-style pudding pots and handmade gelato is opening in Norfolk's trendy Burnham Market.

NoThirty3 is a new venture from Tim Roberts of NoTwenty9 and is found just next door at what was Abbotts estate agents in the town.

"People have been really supportive," says front of house manager Rachael Parke, whose husband Jeremy is executive chef across the two businesses. "There used to be a bakery on the other side of the market place and this is something locally that's been missing for a while. We've got a great butcher and fishmonger and this is the area people felt Burnham was lacking."

The bakery, joined on the premises by what sounds like Norfolk's poshest doggy boutique upstairs, is due to open at the end of March, when it will be filled with the scent and irresistible sight of the counter, laden with freshly made cakes, breads and savouries. The kitchen team will be on site from 2am each day rustling up their creations - and when it's gone, it's gone.

Baking yummy bread and cakes daily, Thirty3 The Bakery in Burnham Market opens this month. Picture: Neil Didsbury Baking yummy bread and cakes daily, Thirty3 The Bakery in Burnham Market opens this month. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"We're so pleased with the sourdough," says Rachael. "And we'll have various flavoured breads and gluten-free options as well as very French-style baguettes, and various rolls. We've been trying out lots of cake recipes and working on niche products we will hopefully get renowned for and have taken inspiration from Magnolia Bakery in New York. We'll have pudding pots, which will all be recyclable and filled with a dessert within which customers can top with our homemade ice creams, or ice cream from our classic whippy machine."

The puddings will change regularly with the seasons, with plans for banana, red velvet and maybe even Eton Mess varieties.

At the moment the chefs are finalising their repertoire, which Rachael says will definitely include croissants, cheese straws, sausage rolls, her daughter's recipe for carrot cake, savoury muffins, fresh cream cakes, fridge cake and Portuguese custard tarts - as well as ice cream.

"We'll sell our homemade ice cream through the window when the weather warms up, and we're hoping we'll become known for our luxury hot chocolates. We won't do takeaway coffee as a lot of people already have that facility. Our hot chocolate (from Tropic Coffee in King's Lynn) can be garnished with pieces of cake and trimmings, so people can top them with brownie or millionaire's shortbread. The idea is people can wander around Burnham in the evenings with their takeaway desserts and gourmet hot chocolate."

Thirty3 The Bakery on the Market Place in Burnham Market will open its doors at the end of March. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thirty3 The Bakery on the Market Place in Burnham Market will open its doors at the end of March. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Upstairs, Eric and Dolly's, run by Tim's partner will bring a touch of pooch luxe to the premises. "They are going to be selling some really lovely things," adds Rachael. "Dog accessories, treats and toiletries. They've also sourced a bakery that makes cakes for dogs, so if you're buying a cupcake for yourself with us, you can pop up and buy one for your pet while you're here too. Katja has sourced some very unique, sustainable things and it looks gorgeous up there."