Assisting you on your financial journey

The Finance Shop team Picture: Andy Langley Archant

Independent financial advisers, Finance Shop, is continuing to invest in the people and communities that make this county so special.

The Finance Shop’'s new office in Gorleston is named William Fleming house in honour of the Gorleston lifeboatman who helped rescue 1,188 people across nearly five decades of service, and was awarded the George Cross Picture: Andy Langley The Finance Shop’'s new office in Gorleston is named William Fleming house in honour of the Gorleston lifeboatman who helped rescue 1,188 people across nearly five decades of service, and was awarded the George Cross Picture: Andy Langley

Established in 1990, for nearly 30 years Finance Shop has helped thousands of clients secure a sound financial future.

Over the last three decades the business has developed from being more than just a trusted mortgage adviser to offering a range of services to its clients, from company directors to those looking to buy their first home. It's also become a major contributor to local communities with offices in Norwich, Lowestoft and Gorleston.

Originally offering predominately mortgage advice, Finance Shop has grown significantly over the last five years and is now one of the region's leading independent financial advisers.

"Our core principle is to offer easy to understand, face to face, independent advice," says Scott Oliver, one of the three company directors alongside Nick Buchan and Andy Parkes.

The Finance Shop'’s new custom-built premises on Harfreys Industrial Estate represent a significant investment in the local area Picture: Andy Langley The Finance Shop'’s new custom-built premises on Harfreys Industrial Estate represent a significant investment in the local area Picture: Andy Langley

Finance Shop offers a range of services, explains Scott, including financial planning, wealth management, retirement, estate, investment, protection planning and mortgage/equity release.

It has also recently launched new services such as Discretionary Portfolio Management and FS Ventures designed to support high net worth individuals. This range of services, alongside a dedicated approach to serving a client's best interests, has seen Finance Shop thrive: "Our success has been built on strong word of mouth referrals from existing clients and close relationships with solicitors and accountants," says Nick Buchan.

The company's strongest asset is undoubtedly its experienced staff, which have over 150 years of financial services experience combined and manages nearly £700m worth of assets.

The company culture is strong at Finance Shop, and team members are continually encouraged to develop and achieve. Staff are fully supported in obtaining further qualifications as well, and in 2019 alone employees have achieved 26 industry qualifications.

The directors of The Finance Shop, Andy Parkes (left), Scott Oliver (centre right) and Nick Buchan, (right) presenting a donation to Paddy Lee (centre left) from the Gorleston lifeboat crew Picture: Andy Langley The directors of The Finance Shop, Andy Parkes (left), Scott Oliver (centre right) and Nick Buchan, (right) presenting a donation to Paddy Lee (centre left) from the Gorleston lifeboat crew Picture: Andy Langley

"We are continuing to develop our team members, with the aim of training several paraplanners and advisers over the coming years," says Andy Parkes. "We currently have five apprentice paraplanners on course to become diploma qualified in the next two to three years."

This focus on staff growth is among the reasons Finance Shop was named the employer of the year for 2019 by SkillsEdge.

The team is constantly growing, with 15 new members of staff recruited in the last two years, including five apprentices. Scooping up talent from the local areas is among Finance Shop's top priorities, and this desire to contribute to the communities in which the firm is based is seen through its work.

Due to the growth of the company, the Gorleston office will be moving from Baker Street to custom-built premises on Harfreys Industrial Estate, representing a significant investment in the local area.

The new building is named William Fleming House, and has strong links to the local lifeboat station. Members of the station opened the building on November 15 and Finance Shop made a large donation on the day to aid the lifeboat station's work. This donation is alongside existing sponsorship of local sports teams, such as Yarmouth Football Club, Norwich City Powerchair FC and Norfolk Ladies Cricket Club.

In many ways this new office building will embody everything Finance Shop stands for. Forward-thinking, progressive but above all always investing in the people and local communities it serves.

To learn how Finance Shop can help you on your financial journey visit www.financeshopgroup.com, or contact 01603 595960 or email info@fs-ifa.com