Save Norfolk cinema: 31 brilliant films to watch in local theatres

Cinemas like the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn are seating moviegoers in socially distanced bubbles. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Ian Burt Photography

Now is the time to use or lose the county’s venues with an excellent programme of releases coming up this autumn.

The Palace cinema in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher The Palace cinema in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

With numbers of cinemagoers slow to recover post-lockdown and major blockbuster film releases being postponed, it’s clear that coronavirus is having a huge impact on the movie industry.

It’s been confirmed this week that cinema chain Cineworld is to temporarily close all 127 of its UK venues, including Cinema City in Norwich, which is part of its Picturehouse art cinema chain. And Odeon has announced plans to only open some of its multiplexes at weekends, although it is not yet known whether its multiplex at Norwich’s Riverside will be among those affected.

But while the eagerly anticipated new Bond film No Time to Die has recently been delayed for a second time – it’s now been put back from November until April – there are still plenty of cinematic treats heading our way in the next few months. Wonder Woman 1984 and Coming 2 America, (the follow up to the 1998 movie, once again starring Eddie Murphy), are still expected in UK cinemas before Christmas. And with Boris Johnson recently saying that he would “encourage people to go out to the cinema, enjoy themselves and support” movie theatres, here are some of the films that are showing at some of the venues around Norfolk in the next few weeks.

Wells Maltings has a programme of film screenings this autumn. Picture: Sarah Toon Wells Maltings has a programme of film screenings this autumn. Picture: Sarah Toon

Majestic Cinema, King’s Lynn

The Majestic Cinema in Tower Street, King’s Lynn is screening a full programme of films. When you book your tickets, the box office software automatically closes seats on all sides of your group to prevent anyone from sitting too close. When you book your tickets you’ll be emailed a confirmation with a QR code. Either show it to the ushers on your phone, or you can print it off at home if you’d prefer. Alternatively tickets can be collected from the box office.

If you forget to bring a mask, they are available for sale at the kisok for £1. And if you have a high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, call 01553 771918 before your screening for a refund.

What’s on?: This week, the Majestic is showing Bill and Ted Face the Music, The Elfkins, Tenet, The Trial of the Chicago 7, After We Collided, 23 Walks and Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite. From Friday you can watch Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud and Kajillionaire.

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arc Cinema The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Arc Cinema

Book online at majestic-cinema.co.uk

Diss Corn Hall

Diss Corn Hall holds regular movie screenings so that you can get your film fix. To ensure everyone’s safety capacity has been reduced and the seating has been calculated that each bubble of up to six people is kept a safe distance from others. Face coverings must be worn inside the Corn Hall apart from when drinking or eating or if a visitor has an exemption – visitors must bring their own face coverings with them. Hand sanitiser is available around the building and screens have been installed at contact points such as the box office and cafe counters. There is also a new one way system around the building. To avoid queues, arrival times are being staggered where necessary and the Corn Hall will get in touch with people who have booked to let them know when to arrive. Tickets will not be available on the door and while the cafe offers a table service only at events, the bar is not currenly operating.

The Light Cinema in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Light Cinema in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

What’s on?: Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, which was filmed in various Norfolk locations, is showing on October 14, with Guy Ritchie’s latest The Gentlemen on October 21.

See thecornhall.co.uk for full listings.

Wells Maltings

Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography Majestic Cinema manager, Tom Cundy. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

A number of films are screening at Wells Maltings as part of its autumn programme of entertainment. There is now a one way route through the building, entering via Staithe Street and leaving through Jicking’s Yard. All staff are taking temperature checks before they report for work, foot operated hand sanitiser stations are placed throughout the building and cleaning has been increased. Visitors can sit in social groups of up to four people, but on the night ticket sales are no longer available – they must be bought by 3pm on the day. And face coverings are mandatory throughout the building apart from when seated in the cafe.

What’s On?: The Long Goodbye is showing on October 12, followed by Summerland on October 24, Honeyland on October 26, 100% Wolf on October 28, Jojo Rabbit on October 30 and Onward on October 31. There will also be National Theatre Encore screenings of Frankenstein, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Coriolanus.

Full details are online at wellsmaltings.org.uk

Sheringham Little Theatre

Sheringham Little Theatre has resumed its programme of film screenings, which includes Radioactive on October 13, Vivarium on October 27, Mr Jones on November 3 and Misbehaviour on November 10. National Theatre Encore screenings which are lined up include Andrew Scott in Present Laughter, Fleabag and Frankenstein.

See sheringhamlittletheatre.com for information.

Central Cinema, Fakenham

The Central Cinema in Fakenham is currently only taking bookings in person at the box office.

What’s on?: Cats and Dogs 3, Two By Two Overboard, The Empire Strikes Back, Trolls World Tour, Onward and 100% Wolf.

Find full listings at fakenhamcinema.co.uk

Regal Multiplex, Cromer

Moviegoing is returning to Cromer as The Regal has announced that it is reopening on October 15 for the first time since the start of lockdown in March.

Part of the Merlin cinema chain, the programme had not been revealed at time of writing, but will be posted on its website cromer.merlincinemas.co.uk along with its full Covid-19 safety measures.

Light Cinema, Thetford

Visitors to the Light Cinema at Thetford are encouraged to pre-book their tickets and food and drink online. There is now a one-way system in operation through the building, signs to assist with social distancing, protective screens, hand sanitiser points, social distancing in screens and staggered film start and end times. Face coverings need to be worn in all areas and phone numbers will be kept for 21 days to be shared with NHS Test and Trace if necessary. Visitors are also encouraged to download the NHS Test and Trace app on to their phone and check in by scanning the QR code displayed at the entrance on arrival.

What’s on?: Cats and Dogs 3, I am Woman, 23 Walks, Saint Maud, After We Collided, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Dreambuilders, The Elfkins and The Broken Hearts Gallery. See thetford.lightcinemas.co.uk for full details

Palace Cinema, Gorleston

Everyone attending the Palace Cinema at Gorleston will have their temperature checked on the way in to ensure that it is 37.5 degrees or below – anyone with a temperature over this will be turned away. Face coverings must be worn around the building – masks can be bought at the box office or added to your ticket order online. There are way marker arrows to guide visitors and exit is via the emergency exit in the screen, not by the front entrance. When you book your tickets the seats within two metres will be blocked off and there is one box office queue to collect tickets to ensure safe social distancing. Make sure that you have your booking reference with you.

What’s on?: Cats and Dogs 3, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Rocks, The Broken Hearts Gallery and Tenet. Kajillionaire and Saint Maud open on Friday and 100% Wolf is showing on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit palacecinemagorleston.com for the most up to date information and listings.

Orion Cinema, Dereham

As key film releases have been delayed, the Orion Cinema in Dereham is temporarily closed, but plans to reopen on October 16.

Keep an eye out for the programme being announced at oriondereham.co.uk

The Arc Cinema, Great Yarmouth

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth has installed perspex screens at counters, social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations. Occupancy in screens has been reduced, with groups distanced from each other. Advanced booking is recommended and contactless payments are preferred if possible. Currently face coverings must be worn in cinemas, apart from when food and drink are being consumed.

What’s on?: After We Collided, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Bohemian Rhapsody, Cats and Dogs 3, Fast and Furious 8, Tenet, The Elfkins, The New Mutants and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Book online at greatyarmouth.arccinema.co.uk/