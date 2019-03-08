Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Tax returns when you're self-employed or a small business owner

PUBLISHED: 17:18 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 31 July 2019

Norwich Accountancy Services is located on Castle Meadow. Photo: Norwich Accountancy Services.

Norwich Accountancy Services is located on Castle Meadow. Photo: Norwich Accountancy Services.

Archant

If you're self-employed or running a small business, filing your tax returns can become something of a chore, and the job you keep putting off. We talk to general manager, Ed Purnell, to find out how Norwich Accountancy Services can help with your tax returns.

Norwich Accountancy Services offer a free, 30 minute consultation without obligation. Photo: Simon Finlay.Norwich Accountancy Services offer a free, 30 minute consultation without obligation. Photo: Simon Finlay.

Self-employed tax return

No one likes paying more than they need to. When you're self-employed you pay tax on your profits, rather than your income. Therefore it's important to deduct the daily costs of doing business from your taxable income.

If you're newly self-employed you may be wondering how much you can earn before you have to pay tax. You're entitled to the same amount of tax-free personal allowance as you would if you were employed, which is £12,500 for the 2019/20 tax year. Tax returns for individuals need to be filed by 31 January each year and there is a £100 fee for late submission.

The Norwich Accountancy Services team can help with your tax returns. Photo: Norwich Accountancy Services.The Norwich Accountancy Services team can help with your tax returns. Photo: Norwich Accountancy Services.

Filling in tax forms can be overwhelming. "At Norwich Accountancy Services we are experts in tax returns. We will save you the job of form-filling and the compliance aspect of self assessment.We aim to make the process as stress-free as possible", Ed told us.

Norwich Accountancy Services will make sure you're not paying more tax than needed. Ed said: "We work hard to ensure that you don't pay any more tax than you legally have to, treating your returns as if they were our own."

Small business tax return

Managing your accounts and tax for a small business may seem easy at first, but it can become time-consuming and mundane. Like all small business owners who are keen to save money, you may think that having an accountant is too expensive. However, its worth taking into consideration the amount of time you're spending getting your head around tax forms, and whether that time could be spent focusing on increasing your revenue instead. Ed said: "We can file your tax return for you, freeing up your most important asset, your time."

You may also want to watch:

Something to be aware of is that there is a £100 fine for a late submission of your tax return, after three months this doubles, and after six months HMRC will estimate your corporation tax bill and add a penalty of 10% of unpaid tax. Ed added: "Our tax return service makes perfect financial sense, especially as our fees are a tax deductible expense for businesses and landlords. Filing tax returns can be a recurring headache because it needs to be done every year. Penalties have increased over the years, so it's more important than ever to make sure deadlines are met."

Aside from filing your tax returns, there are various services Norwich Accountancy Services can do for you, such as set up workplace pensions and manage your payroll.

Workplace pensions

If you employ one or more people, you need to offer a pension scheme. As an employer, you are limited in the type of pension scheme you can offer. There are two types, defined benefit and defined contribution. Norwich Accountancy Services can help you set up a workplace pension for your staff.

Payroll

When you start a business and it grows to a point where you're thinking about taking on employees, it's time to consider payroll. Having your payroll managed efficiently is important because it will ensure your employees are paid the correct amount at the right time, and will also make accurate deductions for tax and pensions.

Ed said: "We're a one-stop shop. We can help you get your business underway, and continue to do so as it grows and develops. If you want to start your own business but haven't made the leap yet, we can help. If you're up and running, but need assistance with your accounts, capital allowances, registering for VAT, workplace pensions, payroll or even just general business advice, we're here to help."

"We're Pink and Green…because tax isn't black and white" - Norwich Accountancy Services.

Norwich Accountancy Services offer a free, 30 minute consultation without obligation. If you're an entrepreneur or business owner, and want to get help with your tax returns and other finanical aspects of your business, email info@norwichaccountacyservices.co.uk or call 01603 630882.

Most Read

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

North Norfolk hotel sold by football club chairman

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Six men with ladder at village church were ‘looking for ghosts’

Holy Trinity Church, in Blythbugh, near Southwold. Picture: Google Maps

Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists