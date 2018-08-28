Search

Advanced search

On the fifth day of Christmas...

PUBLISHED: 00:03 29 December 2018

It probably wasn't five gold rings like this one that the True Love sent... this is from the Thetford Roman Treasure hoard. Picture:: Denise Bradley

It probably wasn't five gold rings like this one that the True Love sent... this is from the Thetford Roman Treasure hoard. Picture:: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2008

My true love sent to me, five gold rings... and the next day, geese.

A gaggle of six geese and associated goslings in Beyton, 2016. Picture: Andy Abbott.A gaggle of six geese and associated goslings in Beyton, 2016. Picture: Andy Abbott.

At last. The true love manages to send over something that doesn’t lay eggs, squawk or chirp.

Five go-old rings; perfect. Who doesn’t love solid gold... hang on a moment, where is the hall mark? Are these just gold coloured? No, it’s okay, they are gold. Things are looking up at last. With the prospect of a total of 40 gold rings arriving it might be worth cashing a few of them in and having a holiday.

A bit of research on the internet reveals an average gold ring for a human finger will contain around three grammes of gold. Using that as a guide, the beloved has 120g of gold worth around £2,800. A fabulous holiday for one is a definite possibility... or would that be too unkind to the true love? But then, who wants to spend a holiday with someone who clearly has some sort of weird obsession with birds.

For the first time since Day One, the recipient gets a decent sleep... apart, that is, from a bit of urgent clucking from the hens (now amounting to nine), the “chuk chuk chuk” of the partridges, and the lovey-dovey cooing of three pairs of turtle doves.

Everything stayed fine until noon on the sixth day of Christmas but then a lorry arrived with all previous gifts plus six geese and 12 eggs, three broken - six geese a-laying.

As the birds kicked up a rumpus on the porch, one producing yet another egg, the delivery driver asked for a signature.

“I don’t want these... can’t you take them back?”

“Sorry, we only do returns if you book online.”

“What if I’d been out?”

“The delivery note says to put them round the back.”

The driver sprinted back to his vehicle and took off in seconds, leaving a despondent truly-loved-one facing another full afternoon of bird husbandry. The geese, in particular, were causing a problem. One of the neighbours threatened to call the council about the incessant honking, which, they claimed was causing a statutory nuisance. As an orderly life threatened to go into free-fall it prompted an urgent text to True Love: “You are going to get me evicted unless you stop with the wildfowl.”

Text from True Love: “Simple - move in with me.”

Text to True Love: “What me and all the birds and pear trees? Please... no more birds.” Chicken emoji.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans to demolish football ground revealed

Emerald Park is set to be demolished and replaced with 97 houses should Gorleston FC receive planning permission for their new stadium. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists