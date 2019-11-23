12 Christmas afternoon teas in Norfolk for 2019

Will you be going for Christmas afternoon tea in 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto MillefloreImages

The tinsel is out. The fairylights are twinkling. And Santa has been in kitchens across Norfolk sprinkling a dusting of magic over the cake, scone and sandwich offerings at its hotels, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

The vintage festive afternoon tea at Poppylands Picture: Poppylands The vintage festive afternoon tea at Poppylands Picture: Poppylands

Poppylands, Waxham Road, Horsey, Great Yarmouth

How much: Call for price and times

This vintage-style tearoom is just a short stroll from the beach at Horsey where watching the seal pups play on the sand in the winter is one of the joys of being in Norfolk. With a unique aesthetic and friendly welcome, it's a delightful place to catch up for a pre-Christmas tea. Theirs includes a pot of tea (or glass of prosecco for an additional cost), a choice of sandwiches from the regular menu, or one of the seasonal options (turkey and cranberry or pork and bramley apple sauce), plus a mini cheese and onion quiche, sausage roll, cheese straws, mince pie, fresh cream Black Forest cupcake, iced Christmas cake, mini raspberry trifle, gingerbread biscuits, and a choice of plain, fruit or chocolate orange scone with clotted cream and jam.

Barnham Broom, Honingham Rd, Barnham Broom, Norwich

The festive afternoon tea at Barnham Broom Picture: Supplied by Barnham Broom Hotel The festive afternoon tea at Barnham Broom Picture: Supplied by Barnham Broom Hotel

How much: £15.95 per person (dainty afternoon tea for smaller tummies from £10.95 pr person) and upgrade to include a Christmas cocktail for £7. Available Monday to Thursday

Freshly prepared finger sandwiches, homemade scones and an array of yuletide themed cakes will be served up in this tea, which can be enjoyed in the Valley Bar, Brasserie and lounge. It includes your choice from the range of specially selected range of loose-leaf teas. On the sandwich tier are fillings from smoked salmon and cream cheese to roast beef and horseradish and Norfolk turkey and cranberry. There are pigs in blankets and mini prawn cocktail vol au vents. And the scones are given a twist, with a sprinkle of cranberries and sultanas. As for the sweet miniatures? Expect mincemeat tartlets, a Santa's hat meringue, Baileys and coconut snowball truffle, chocolate mint macaron and spiced winter Pimms jelly.

The Norfolk Mead, Church Loke, Coltishall, Norwich

How much: £18.50 per person or upgrade to a Laurent Perrier Champagne afternoon tea for £32 per person. Available Monday to Saturday 2pm to 5pm and Sunday 4pm to 5pm

Festive afternoon tea at The Norfolk Mead Picture: The Norfolk Mead Festive afternoon tea at The Norfolk Mead Picture: The Norfolk Mead

In addition to their acclaimed scones, the kitchen team have put a wintery twist on their afternoon tea offering for December. Finger sandwiches are laden with turkey, cranberry and stuffing, egg and cress and smoked salmon and cream cheese. And the sweets include a mince pie, lemon posset with gingerbread, spiced white chocolate blondie, and orange cake with walnut buttercream. The occasion includes your choice of tea or coffee.

The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich

How much? £22.95 for one, £45 for two, £12.95 for children. Served 12noon to 4.30pm until January 1.

This one almost needs no introduction. Executive pastry chef Mark is a legend in the east of England for his marvellous afternoon teas, with themes this which have spanned from a barber's shop, via Pride and wizards. Served in lounge or one of the grand high ceilinged dining rooms, begin with finger sandwiches of free-range egg and cress, smoked salmon, cucumber and black pepper, and Norfolk ham. Follow on with soft brioche adorned with turkey, mayonnaise, stuffing, bacon and tomato, a three-cheese toastie with cranberry chutney, and Parmesan and smoked paprika straw. There are both fruit and cheese, mustard and chive scones. And the cakes this year are a Toblerone-inspired gateau opera, a coconut madeleine, grandma's Boxing Day trifle, and a Champagne macaron.

Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams Assembly House Festive Afternoon Tea Credit: Steve Adams

The Dial House, Reepham

How much? £18 or £10 for children. Available 2.30pm to 4.30pm Monday to Sunday

Three tiers of treats, including finger sandwiches and scones served with clotted cream and local preserves. The sweet tier for the Christmas period offers up salted caramel and gingerbread opera, a macaron tree, Santa cheesecake, apricot and clementine golden battenburg, and a mini mince pie.

Some of the sweet treats available on the Christmas afternoon tea menu at The Dial House Picture: The Dial House Some of the sweet treats available on the Christmas afternoon tea menu at The Dial House Picture: The Dial House

The Orangery Tea Room, Ketteringham Hall Church Road, Ketteringham, Norwich

How much? £18.95 per person until December 22

An exquisite setting in the grounds of Ketteringham Hall, just 15 minutes from the hubbub of Norwich. Take some time for yourself with a pot of tea, hand cut sandwiches made with local produce, mini mince pie, gingerbread cake, turkey and stuffing roll and more.

Teles Patisserie, Mill road, Yare Valley Farm Shop, Surlingham

How much: £25 per person

Pastry chef Joaquim is laying on a rather decadent festive tea this December, packed with French-style patisserie, alongside favourites from Portugal.

Choose from their selection of loose leaf tea or coffee before you dive into savouries of rustic mini French baguettes filled with Portuguese chorizo and butter, and smoked salmon with chive mayonnaise. Your first pastry course includes an almond croissant, escargot and pain au chocolat.

Then comes an éclair, duchaise, fruit tart and chocolate tart. And if you still have room, tuck into a Portuguese bolo rei, English Christmas cake and English Christmas pudding. Finish with a nip of spiced hot wine. It's safe to say you'll probably want to box some of it to take home!

An array of cakes will be part of the Teles Patisserie festive afternoon tea Picture: Teles Patisserie An array of cakes will be part of the Teles Patisserie festive afternoon tea Picture: Teles Patisserie

Old Hall Farm Café, Norwich Rd, Bungay

How much: £16 per person with tea or £21.50 with English sparkling wine. Available every day from Monday, December 2 to Sunday, January 5

Warm your cockles from the huge selection of fruit and traditional teas, including Norwich and Norfolk Christmas Tea and Mulled Wine Tea before choosing your sandwiches from options such as turkey and cranberry, brie and fig, turkey and cranberry and smoked salmon and cream cheese. Then tuck into a dreamy cheese scone with the farm's own cream cheese, and a fruit scone with its own thick raw Jersey cream. And round off with some of a selection of cakes and bakes which could include spiced apple cake, mince pies, Christmas pudding cheesecake, gingerbread, shortbread, Black Forest sponge and mulled wine trifle.

There'll be a wintery twist to afternoon tea at Old Hall Farm this December Picture: Rebecca Mayhew There'll be a wintery twist to afternoon tea at Old Hall Farm this December Picture: Rebecca Mayhew

Lynford Hall Hotel Lynford Rd, Mundford, Thetford

How much: £39 for two. Available from 2.30pm to 5.30pm daily during December

Make afternoon tea an occasion at this lovely hall in south Norfolk where you'll sip on a warm glass of mulled wine before diving into freshly cut sandwiches, spiced scones with jam and cream, yule log, Christmas cake, mince pies and your choice of tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Knights Hill Hotel and Spa

How much: £15.95 per person from 12noon to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 3pm to 5.30pm Sunday from December 1 to 23.

With a spa on site too, why not make a day of it here and take yourself away from the stresses of shopping and wrapping presents? The menu includes smoked salmon and cream cheese, turkey and cranberry, cream cheese and cucumber and egg and cress finger sandwiches. These are followed by a warm sultana or plain scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam, and by a plate of cakes - from warm mince pies and lemon posset with honey spiced amaretto crumb, to yule log and orange meringue with Chantilly cream and raspberry gel.

Harriets, 38 London St, Norwich

How much: £19.95 per person throughout the rest of November and December

A truly indulgent celebration of cake -and served on a silver plated three tiered stand too for a touch of additional luxury. Take your choice from one of the large selections of loose leaf teas and coffees, including exclusive house blends. Then get started with turkey and cranberry sauce, smoked salmon and cream cheese, and egg mayonnaise and watercress finger sandwiches. The tea is completed by apple and cinnamon scones, a miniature Christmas cake, mince pie cheesecake and a handmade macaron.

The Cliff Hotel, Cliff Hill, Gorleston-on-Sea

How much: £15 per person with tea or coffee or £18 with a glass of bubbly, mulled wine or hot fruit cider. Served daily from 12noon to 6pm until December 22.

This hotel has quite the reputation for its afternoon teas - and cocktails (why not sample one of those too while you're there?)

For its festive high tea, the hotel is offering guests turkey and cranberry sauce, beef and horseradish, salmon and cream cheese, and cheese and onion relish sandwiches. For extra Christmas flair, expect sausage rolls, pigs in blankets and vegetable crisps. And for that sweet finish? A fruit scone with Tiptree jam and clotted cream, gingerbread biscuits, stollen, a mince pie, Christmas cupcake and shortbread.