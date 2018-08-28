Poll

What’s your favourite Christmas chocolate?

What's Christmas without chocolate? Archant

Advent starts tomorrow, and with it our Christmas chocolate obsession begins. We’ve all got our favourite festive treats – enter our poll and tell us what’s yours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It all begins with a small treat, eaten each day as we count down the days until Christmas. But those little cardboard doors also open a much bigger metaphorical door that is Christmas chocolate.

It’s everywhere! In my local supermarket, half the back wall is dedicated to the sweet stuff in its various guises. Tubes filled with delicious buttons, moulded festive characters, tubs stuffed with individually wrapped treats, boxes of exquisite truffles, shiny gold and silver coins, bulging selection boxes, decorations to hang on the tree – we even use chocolate to count down to the big day.

There’s no getting away from it, chocolate and Christmas go hand in hand to the point where some brands are almost exclusively associated with the festive season.

In our house, it wouldn’t be Christmas without a Terry’s Chocolate Orange in each stocking. A colleague took it a step further and bought 27 in order to make a cube that would fit perfectly in his desk drawer.

As a child, After Eights were a family favourite. There’s something special about pulling out one of the individual black envelopes to reveal the treat inside – plus it was so easy to sneak one out, leaving behind the wrapper so no-one’s the wiser.

A quick check around the office reveals other festive favourites: chocolate coins, Matchmakers, Ferrero Rocher, Lindor, Guylian seashells, chocolate liqueurs and, of course, the selection tubs and boxes of Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes.

Chocolates make the perfect gift; from stocking fillers to the most difficult secret Santa recipient, a chocolate treat is sure to go down well. And for the chocolate aficionado, go to a local maker for a box of chocolates in delicious flavour combinations.

So with seemingly something for everyone, the burning question is – what’s your favourite?

Can’t find your favourite on the list? Email sophie.stainthorpe@archant.co.uk and we’ll add it on.