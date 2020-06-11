12 Norfolk Father’s Day treats for delivery

From a chocolate hamper to a pub in a box, here are some local ideas for treats for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21.

The Wildebeest experience

A family meal out at dad’s favourite restaurant may be off the menu for now, but chef patron Daniel Smith and the team at The Wildebeest at Stoke Holy Cross have designed a special two-course Father’s Day Dine@Home menu.

Available for collection between noon and 3pm on Sunday June 21, dishes come prepared and just require cooking and assembling as per the easy to follow instructions. The Father’s Day feast begins with some nibbles – Norfolk crunch bread, parsley hummus and Nocellara olives, followed by butter puff pastry wrapped fillet of beef Wellington, wild mushroom duxelle, dauphinoise potatoes, salt baked celeriac, Tacons greens and red wine jus for main. And for dessert it’s strawberries with Wildebeest ice cream and clotted cream.

The menu serves two to three people and costs £60.

It must be pre-ordered and availability is limited.

A piece of cake

If dad has a sweet tooth, he’ll love King’s Lynn-based Simply Cake Co’s letterbox brownies. There are two options – the No 1 Dad tray (£12) of classic brownie topped with Belgian milk chocolate and caramel curls or a Combo Box (£20) which as well as a No 1 Dad brownie tray also includes two each of the Ruby Raspberry Brownie, which is studded with ruby chocolate pieces and whole raspberries, the Cookies and Cream Blondie and the Marbled Brownie-Blondie.

Box of delights

Norfolk-based artisan chocolatiers Gnaw has created a selection of special Father’s Day hampers, which will make his day. Choose from the Letterbox Chocolates (£10) - three of their full-sized bars in a choice of his favourite flavours – or the Father’s Day Mixed Chocolate hamper (£19.99), which includes four full-sized chocolate bars, two mini bars, a bag of chocolate buttons, a bite-sized bar, a dark chocolate choc shot and a bottle of Adnams beer. Vegan options are also available.

Gourmet treats

Treat dad to one of Stoke Mill’s gourmet Father’s Day hampers. The gourmet hamper for two, which is available for collection on Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20, includes croissants, white baps, artisan sausages and streaky bacon, chicken and ham hock terrine with sourdough bread, then two 6oz fillet steaks, dauphinoise potatoes, peppercorn sauce, tenderstem broccoli, sticky toffee pudding and Stoke Mill brownie. Or the Father’s Day gourmet roast dinner, available for collection on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21, comes with chicken and ham hock terrine with sourdough bread, a choice of either a whole chicken or two 6oz fillet steaks and trimmings inlcuding red cabbage, roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, honey roasted carrots and parsnip, plus apple crumble and custard, Stoke Mill brownie and four Peronis.

Both hampers cost £55 and include elements which have been pre-prepared, but need cooking and come with instructions.

Pre-order is by phone only on Fridays between 12noon and3pm.

Tea for two...or more

The Norfolk Mead hotel at Coltishall’s afternoon tea is available for collection and delivery (within an 18 mile radius subject to demand and charged at £3) at the weekend. Costing £15 per head, it includes a range of sandwiches, sausage rolls, plain and fruit scones with clotted cream and jam, a selection of cakes and tea and coffee sachets.

Optional extras of red, white or rose wine and prosecco are also available.

Pub in a box

If dad has been missing a pint down the pub, then why not treat him to Woodbastick brewery Woodfordes’s mixed pack of 12 beers (£30).

Say cheese

Some of our cheese producers have been hit hard by the lockdown, as the restaurants, cafes and pubs they supplied were forced to close. Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton showcases a wide range of artisan cheesemakers and has created a range of cheese boxes for delivery, including Temple’s Delights, a selection of Catherine Temple’s most popular cheeses made at her north Norfolk farm: Binham Blue, Copys Cloud, Walsingham, Wells Alpine and Gurney Gold (£45). It also comes with tasting notes and a box of savoury crackers so that the recipient can start to enjoy them on the day they’re received.

Something’s brewing

Buxton-based Wildcraft Brewery uses as much foraged local produce in its beers as it can. For Father’s Day they’ve created beer caddies (£20). Hand made with Norfolk timber, they come with a selection of three beers, plus a glass to sup them from. They’re also selling polypins from their beer drive-through.

A touch of luxury

Jarrold’s luxury Father’s Day Treats Hamper, £45, is packed with extra-special treats to make his day – a House of Dorchester dark chocolate selection, Hawkhead Whisky smoked cashews, Odysea big Halkidiki pitted olives, Jarrold whisky marmalade and Jarrold chilli, tomato and red pepper ketchup.

In the spirit

Run by Matt and Steph Brown, Wild Knight Distillery has won numerous awards for its spirits. Its mixed miniatures collection, £37, is a great way to sample its vodkas and gins.

Animal magic

Zoos have struggled during the coronavirus lockdown. Sponsoring an animal at Banham Zoo can help to secure its future. There are two sponsorship options available for £70 or £45, with dozens of species available, from Amur tigers and and giraffes to Guinea pigs and meerkats.

In the swing

Golf is one of the sports currently permitted under social distancing guidelines and a round in the fresh air is great for body and mind. The Royal Norwich Golf Club moved to Weston Longville last year and has a variety of membership options available, which includes access to the practice facilities as well as the course.