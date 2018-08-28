Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Vicar who objects to women bishops is being chauvinist, pure and simple

PUBLISHED: 13:16 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 06 February 2019

Father Howard Stoker, vicar of St Andrew's Church, Holt

Father Howard Stoker, vicar of St Andrew's Church, Holt

Archant

Liz Nice says Father Howard Stoker of St Andrew’s Church, Holt, hasn’t a leg to stand on when suggesting there would be something wrong with having a female Bishop of Norwich.

Bearing in mind I stopped going to church in my early 20s, my view on women in the Church may not hold much sway.

But, quite frankly, I cannot see a single reason why a woman shouldn’t be a bishop.

The Church has changed so much, even in my lifetime.

Women priests, so hotly debated in the early 90s, are commonplace and I know at my own church, where my parents are still regulars, the idea of whether a woman or a man is officiating is neither here nor there.

As long as someone turns up, nobody minds what body parts they have.

This is not, now, even considered modern.

Vicars are judged for the way they relate to their parishioners, whether they ‘go on’ too long, and for the empathy they show both during, before and after the service.

How these qualities are gender related, I cannot begin to fathom.

‘Sticklers’ are frowned upon. Politics from the pulpit is derided. Comments about certain members of the Royal Family have led to mild uproar (I was on the vicar’s side) but again, whenever I heard these tales related by churchgoing friends or members of my family, I never remember anyone mentioning whether the vicar in question was male or female. In just three decades, it had ceased to matter.

Father Howard Stoker from St Andrew’s Church in Holt seems to be an anachronism at best, an outright chauvinist pig at worst after stating that he would not support a woman replacing the retiring Bishop of Norwich.

In a letter to his parishioners, he stated: “Ever since the ordination of women as priests and more recently as bishops there are those like myself who still cannot fully accept their sacramental ministry in the Church.

“Such a position is not lightly held and is one based upon an understanding of scripture, apostolic tradition and the authority of the Church of England in relation to the wider one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church, and nothing has happened to make me change my opinion.”

Nothing has happened?

What planet is this man living on?

We have female priests, deans and a number of bishops.

We have traditionally Luddite congregations who used to rant and rave about the thought of a woman preaching at them but now accept them warmly and gladly and never give their gender a thought.

Father Stoker may be surprised, too, to discover that it is now 101 years since women got the vote.

That women are running companies. That women actually go out to work. That we have a female Prime Minister?

All of this, sadly, appears to have passed him by however and his effort to try and make this a sacramental matter, to endeavour to bury the issue in the mysteries of Church doctrine and the question of whether God would want a woman administering the Sacrament, I find repulsive.

Everything about the Church is man made.

The traditions, the scriptures, the way services are conducted.

If God exists, he has liberated man to interpret Him and His message as he sees fit.

Father Howard Stoker has exercised that freedom in the most despicable way – by still trying, in 2019, to keep women down, to suggest that if a woman were to hold such a high position in the Church here in Norfolk, then there would be something wrong in that, when surely, over the last 2000 years, we have moved far away from that attitude, in the Church and in every other walk of life?

I also wonder how Father Stoker’s female parishioners feel about him now? I certainly wouldn’t want a vicar who considers women to be lesser in any way and I can’t imagine how they can.

Father Stoker ended his letter with a plea for continuing to be ‘united in faith, hope and love’ but I’m afraid, when it comes to unity, the man doesn’t know the meaning of the word. What he means is, unity between men, all boys together, women, know your place.

I know where I’d like to put him.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists