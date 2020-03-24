Missing you! - Send your photo messages to isolated grandparents

To Christine and Norman Walker, we miss seeing you Nanny and Grandad but we want you to stay healthy. We are having lots of fun at home and being very good. We love you both millions! Lots of love from Chloe and Lewis xXx Rachael Walker

Grandparents in self-isolation due to coronavirus are being cheered up by families sending photo messages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To Nana Jones, we are missing you so much. We love you lots and lots like jelly tots! Stay safe! Jayden, Willow-Rose, Indi-Raiand and Isla-Lily xx To Nana Jones, we are missing you so much. We love you lots and lots like jelly tots! Stay safe! Jayden, Willow-Rose, Indi-Raiand and Isla-Lily xx

With people being urged to stay indoors except for shopping for essentials or to exercise many families face being apart in the coming weeks.

And with older people seen as amongst those most at risk, grandparents face being isolated from their grandchildren.

To my mum and an amazing Nanny to Alfie and Charlie. Happy Mother's/Nanny's Day. We miss you so much and love you to infinity and beyond xxxxxx To my mum and an amazing Nanny to Alfie and Charlie. Happy Mother's/Nanny's Day. We miss you so much and love you to infinity and beyond xxxxxx

Many are keeping in touch using technology.

But families from across Norfolk have taken the opportunity to send a photograph along with a message of love to say they are thinking of them.

To Great Nanna Shirley, Nanny Chrissie and Grandad Glen, we love you so much and we're missing you millions. We hope this photo makes you smile! Love Leelan and Jayden McKeown x To Great Nanna Shirley, Nanny Chrissie and Grandad Glen, we love you so much and we're missing you millions. We hope this photo makes you smile! Love Leelan and Jayden McKeown x

Messages include: “Stay safe, we are thinking of you today and everyday” and “we can’t wait to come round again for your lovely roast dinner and ice cream with sprinkles!”

If you would like to tell your grandparents how much you’re missing them, please submit a photograph and your message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk

Hey Great Grandad David, stay safe, we are thinking of you today and everyday. We can race with my hot wheels when this is all over! Love you loads from Tony-Martin, Lucy, Steve and the whole family xx Hey Great Grandad David, stay safe, we are thinking of you today and everyday. We can race with my hot wheels when this is all over! Love you loads from Tony-Martin, Lucy, Steve and the whole family xx

We want want to say how much we miss our lovely nanny Rita Potter, we cant wait to come round again for your lovely roast dinner and ice cream with sprinkles. Lots of love Millie, Thomas, Benjamin and Melissa xxxx We want want to say how much we miss our lovely nanny Rita Potter, we cant wait to come round again for your lovely roast dinner and ice cream with sprinkles. Lots of love Millie, Thomas, Benjamin and Melissa xxxx

To Nana and Gran Gran, We love you and miss you, we can’t wait to give you a great big hug. Keep safe. Love Harry and Jessica xxxx To Grandma and Grandpa, We hope your keeping safe. We miss seeing you and will give you a big hug when we can. Lots of love, Harry and Jessica xxxx To Nana and Gran Gran, We love you and miss you, we can’t wait to give you a great big hug. Keep safe. Love Harry and Jessica xxxx To Grandma and Grandpa, We hope your keeping safe. We miss seeing you and will give you a big hug when we can. Lots of love, Harry and Jessica xxxx

For Jane Foran, the best Nana in the world. Sorry we can't see you at the moment but we want you to know we love you to the moon and back. Love from Charlotte and Leo xxxx For Jane Foran, the best Nana in the world. Sorry we can't see you at the moment but we want you to know we love you to the moon and back. Love from Charlotte and Leo xxxx