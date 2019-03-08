Come and have a nose at science

Explring the science of the giant peach in a Roald Dahl exploration Picture: supplied Archant

Would you climb inside a giant nose and find out what's in snot? Discover if a rhino would win a fight with a T.Rex? Find out if a beefburger grown in the lab and not on legs could really be tasty? All this and more, much much more, for intrigued children and their families at the Norwich Science Festival 2019, landing in the city soon.

Discover the extraordinary world of microbes in Microbodyssey Picture: supplied Discover the extraordinary world of microbes in Microbodyssey Picture: supplied

If you've ever wondered if the five second rule does truly mean it's okay to eat dropped food if you scoop it up quickly enough, if there actually is a science to stuffing olives, and why being a geek is best - head to the Norwich Science Festival from October 18-26.

It's the week when scientists shrug off their lab coats and head to the city to show everyone why science is exciting in some truly fascinating shows.

It offers everything from things we can't see to stuff we can't miss with talks, workshops, shows and debates ranging from artificial intelligence to ageing and climate change to cancer research.

There are a good selection of famous faces appearing throughout the festival, too. Wildlife biologist and presenter Lizzie Daly, known to CBeebies viewers and fans of BBC Earth Unplugged, wouldn't dream of missing the festival.

Marty Jopson will be talking foodie conundrums at the Festival Picture: Paul Maclean Marty Jopson will be talking foodie conundrums at the Festival Picture: Paul Maclean

"It is a real honour to be back at this year's Norwich Science Festival - especially as I am very proud to now be a patron! Norwich Science Festival is full to the brim with exciting science experiments, shows, new discoveries and opportunities to explore."

Lizzie is taking part in one of the major shows too: "I'm especially looking forward to delivering 'Animal Top Trumps' with friend and evolutionary biologist Prof Ben Garrod as we go head to head battling it out to find the very best in nature!

"Top Trumps needs you, the audience, to help so it's not one to miss... plus it has a few exciting surprises along the way!"she adds.

The festival is a great place for children who love science, and children who think they don't, with The Explorium at The Forum offering a free, drop-in, family-friendly, hands-on science zone with activities for all.

The Mini Monsters Creepy Crawly Roadshow allows children the opportunity to meet, learn about and handle several different species of animals, from giant snails and millipedes to lizards, tarantulas and snakes Picture: submitted The Mini Monsters Creepy Crawly Roadshow allows children the opportunity to meet, learn about and handle several different species of animals, from giant snails and millipedes to lizards, tarantulas and snakes Picture: submitted

Whether your little one is a Roald Dahl fan, obsessed with dinosaurs, can't bear sprouts or always has their fingers stuck up their nose, there will be something for them.

Likewise, if you're convinced you can't help being addicted to chocolate, didn't know that bamboo is bad for knives and need a hand answering some of your little ones' endless questions, head to the festival.

It's a happy homecoming too for BBC One Show resident scientist Dr Marty Jopson, who brings his lively Science of Food free presentation to The Forum on October 19 (1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm).

"I'm excited to be coming to Norwich for the festival this year and talking about food, a subject that is close to my heart - although probably closer to my stomach. Food science is a fascinating area that impinges on all our lives and I hope I can provide some clarity in what is, I believe, a confusing morass of information.

"It's also great to be back in Norwich where I lived for four years when doing my doctorate. The city still very much feels like a home crowd for me."

Norwich Science Festival is a partnership initiative coordinated by The Forum, working with organisations across the city, with headline sponsorship from Anglian Water. It runs October 18-26. For more information visit www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

DON'T MISS THESE FAMILY-FRIENDLY HIGHLIGHTS

Would a T.Rex outwit a rhino? Animal Top Trumps with Lizzie Daly and Prof Ben Garrod Picture: Adrian White Photography Would a T.Rex outwit a rhino? Animal Top Trumps with Lizzie Daly and Prof Ben Garrod Picture: Adrian White Photography

Animal Top Trumps: With Lizzie Daly and Prof Ben Garrod - Tuesday, October 22, 4-5pm, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, £5 per person, age: 5+

Are you team 'extant' or team 'extinct'? BBC Earth Unplugged's Lizzie Daly and TV biologist Prof Ben Garrod go head-to-head in a battle between modern-day animals and dinosaurs. Plus book signing.

Wildlife biologist and TV presenter Lizzie Daly is a patron of Norwich Science Festival and can't wait to return to Norwich Picture: Jessica Daly Wildlife biologist and TV presenter Lizzie Daly is a patron of Norwich Science Festival and can't wait to return to Norwich Picture: Jessica Daly

Book: www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

The Science of Roald Dahl - Saturday, October 19, 11am-12pm, Norwich School, Blake Studio, Norwich, £5 per person, age: 7+

Could James's peach fly? Is George a genius scientist? BBC Bitesize science presenter Jon Chase delves into the whoopsy waffling worlds of Roald Dahl.

Would you step inside a giant nose and explore the snot? Find out more at the festival Picture: DesignPod Would you step inside a giant nose and explore the snot? Find out more at the festival Picture: DesignPod

Book: www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Microbodyssey - Saturday, October 19, 11-11.45am and 2.30-3.15pm, Norwich Puppet Theatre, St. James, Whitefriars, Norwich, £9/£32 family (2 adults and 2 children or 1 adult and 3 children), age: 5+

Discover the extraordinary world of microbes. Join larger-than-life tour guide Brenda and friendly lab assistant Charles as they unearth these miniature monsters and curious creatures in a visual theatre experience.

Book: www.puppettheatre.co.uk or call 01603 629921

Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World: With Konnie Huq - Thursday, October 24, 5.30-6.30pm, Jarrold, London Street, Norwich, £5-£19, age: 8-12

Meet Cookie Haque - a quirky nine-year-old girl with a touch of the geek, from a Bangladeshi family and always landing in scrapes and madcap science projects. Here author and children's TV presenter Konnie Huq (Blue Peter, Milkshake) talks science, girls and why she was just as obsessive as Cookie. Plus Q&A and book signing.

Book: www.jarrold.co.uk or call 01603 660661

Allergy Busters - Wednesday, October 23, 10am-4pm, The Forum's Explorium, free drop-in, age: All ages

It's snot something you get to do every day! Step into a giant nose and learn the science behind snot, allergies and asthma.

Roll up your sleeves and make some snot, learn what happens when we sneeze and why certain cells are important in asthma, and look at allergens down the microscope. It's led by a team from the University of East Anglia, and they can't wait for your questions.