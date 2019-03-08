Search

Exhibition at The Forum in Norwich looks at the impact of climate change

PUBLISHED: 18:53 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 25 July 2019

Young Norfolk Visual Art Exhibition At the Forum 22-26 July Photo: Hayden Revell

Archant

An exhibition brings together artists and youngsters in Norwich to look at climate change.

A hard-hitting exhibition at The Forum this week focuses on the subject of climate change and its impact on the world.

Young artists from across Norfolk and exhibiting their work alongside local artists exploring the themes and issues of climate change.

One piece of work, produced by Andrew Hornett, is made from discarded materials which would otherwise be "ignored, unnoticed, underappreciated and unloved".

One of the artists, David Todd, said: "Just getting told about climate change is quite a hard approach. Sometimes people need to see it."

Mr Todd created two lamps, both of which are made from disposable material. One lamp keeps plants alive without any maintenance needed and the second represents mental health. It has needles in its lampshade to represent the negative thoughts and feelings despite a shining light.

The Young Norfolk Visual Arts Exhibition exhibition is a collaboration between Norwich Art 4 Youth, Our Norfolk Arts Adventures, Transitions: Climate Change Project, Young Norfolk Arts.

The exhibition is on until Friday.

