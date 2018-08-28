Eric’s Fish and Chips shop to open second restaurant

Eric Snaith has found a second location for his popular fish and chip shop in north Norfolk.

People of Holt and beyond, get ready because a fish and chip shop with a difference is coming your way.

Eric Snaith (of Titchwell Manor and Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham) has acquired a second site in the north Norfolk town, five years after opening his original branch at Drove Orchards, with the 35 seater restaurant and takeaway set to open in early spring 2019.

Works to the new restaurant (formerly an Italian eatery) begin shortly and manager Toby Kacary will oversee the opening, with recruitment underway now.

“Over the last three years I’ve been looking for somewhere else to open,” says Eric. “I’ve been really pleased with how it’s gone at Thornham and thought that could work really well at other sites. It was just about finding the right place.”

While lighter bites will be on offer to tally in with the expected lunchtime trade, Eric says the restaurant’s menu will echo his original branch, offering cool twists and tastes that make all the difference, from homemade sauces, to vegetarian risotto balls, deep-fried black pudding and those famous DIY ice cream sundaes. Of course proper, dripping-fried, fish and chips are on the menu too.

“I’m really excited about it,” Eric adds.

Watch this space for more news on the opening.

In the meantime, Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham has just revived its deep-fried Christmas pudding, and has a brand new ultra thick hot chocolate on the menu, ready for the cooler months.