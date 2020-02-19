Vote now in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2020

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

Nominate your favourite pub, restaurant, pub, chef, afternoon tea and more.

The Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards ceremony is one of the hottest tickets on the local food and drink scene. And it's with great pride we today announce the event will be held once again in 2020, with a glittering celebratory ceremony planned at OPEN, Norwich on Monday, September 14.

It is our privilege to shine a light on the stars of the food and drink industry in the county, to recognise and reward the great talents, the imagination, energy and professionalism on show across Norfolk.

This is a chance for you to show appreciation of your favourites by telling us who you think should be included in the search for the best in the business by nominating your favourites.

Simply go to our dedicated website to have your voice heard.

THE CATEGORIES

Chef of the Year: Sponsored by City College Norwich

This prestigious award is open to chefs who are working within the Norfolk food and drink industry. Competitors may come from all areas of the hospitality business and the award will recognise the close link of fine food with using the best of local produce.

Readers and businesses are requested to make nominations; chefs will then be invited to make a formal submission towards a live cook-off in the Hotel School.

Outstanding Front of House: Sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services

Judges in this category will be looking for the level of front of house provision that makes a truly enjoyable visit to the restaurant, hotel, cafe or pub. Understanding and anticipating customers' needs, good knowledge of menus, dishes, provenance of ingredients and of drink matching will be expected and a personable approach that complements the establishment and really enhances the visit will be sought.

Pride of Norfolk: Sponsored by Barsby Produce

This award recognises the fantastic food and drink products being created within the county. Judges will be looking for a first class product that demonstrates the manufacturer's flair for creating, developing and delivering a distinctive, successful and respected item, either as a stand-alone or as part of its brand.

Restaurant of the Year: Sponsored by Gerald Giles/Snellings

Nominees will be accepted for fantastic restaurants across Norfolk which have the ability to create an unforgettable dining experience, cook to a degree of excellence using fresh, local produce combined with an unsurpassed level of customer service, demonstrating and understanding the diners' expectations.

Best Afternoon Tea: Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

One of our most delightful traditions is afternoon tea, and this award is searching for the very best offering in the county. Judges will be looking for the café, restaurant or hotel that offers an afternoon tea for customers which is a really pleasurable experience that combines a super choice of sandwiches, cakes, scones, tea and more, with a lovely atmosphere, great service and a touch of luxury.

Pub of the Year: Sponsored by Foodcare

Nominees are accepted for fantastic pubs across Norfolk which have created a distinct and high quality offering for their customers - both traditional drinking pubs and those that have built a reputation for their restaurant and/or bar menu. Common to all finalists will be great standards of customer service and understanding of their market, technical expertise in sourcing and providing a good range and standard of drinks - both alcoholic and non-alcoholic - plus a sense of character that makes a visit to these pubs enjoyable and memorable.

Outstanding Achievement: Sponsored by Hansells Solicitors and Financial Advisers

This prestigious award sponsored by Hansells for the ninth consecutive year, is a non-entry category. Judges use a lifetime's experience and expertise to identify an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Norfolk food industry. The winner will be someone who excels in growing, producing, cooking, serving, selling or educating about food or drink.

Best Newcomer: Sponsored by Norwich Research Park

The award is open to any business or individual who has started a food and/or drink Venture in the last three years (since January 2017). The judges will be looking for an outstanding early stage business which has already become a success story or shows promise to become one. The winner will be a company which is able to demonstrate a pioneering approach, strong performance over the past year, the potential to flourish and be sustainable.

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer: Sponsored by East of England Co-op

This award recognises retailers (for example shops, delis, butchers) who combine vision, a passion for high quality products and freshness of local produce. Marks will be awarded for clear, well laid-out shops which offer a wide variety of great products, and for staff who demonstrate memorable standards of customer care, product knowledge and service. .

Field to Fork: Sponsored by Easton College

Judges are looking for individuals or businesses with the ability and vision to produce and market quality food products in this region. These are growers and producers who are passionate about what they do and who have the talent and skill to grow, develop and market an outstanding and commercially scalable food product. They also need to show environmental credentials and demonstrate contribution to the local community.

Norfolk Home Chef of the Year: Sponsored by Richard Hughes Cookery School

This category is open to amateur cooks that reside in the county of Norfolk. In your entry please include the title of your chosen main course and dessert along with the recipe for both. The judges would also like to see a brief resume and to know why you chose your menu, what it means to you and who you usually cook it for? Entrants can not be employed in a professional kitchen, not hold any professional qualifications and not be employed by the Assembly House, Norwich or any of the associated businesses or Archant Ltd.

Beer Quality Award: Sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery

The Beer Quality Award recognises and promotes the following values and would be open to all types of bars, pubs and venues.

1. Excellent cellar management, exemplary cleanliness and appropriate cellar temperature control.

2. Good staff knowledge of the processes involved in receiving, storing, rotating and changing kegs and/or casks, for different beers.

3. A well-planned bar area designed to help maintain beer quality and dispense excellent beer.

4. Good use of fonts to present the beer range to the consumer.

5. A full stock of appropriate glassware for each type of beer, including branded glassware, nucleated glasses and specialist beer glasses where appropriate.

6. A good, well-understood system of glass cleaning, storage and replenishment.

7. Excellence in dispense, good staff knowledge of the pouring and presentation techniques required for the different beers and consistent delivery of perfectly presented beer.

8. Clear demonstration of the understanding of the importance of quality amongst management and staff within the outlet.

Family Dining Award

Judges will be looking for a restaurant, café or pub which really meets the needs of family dining, by demonstrating attention to the requirements across the generations of diners, both in terms of its food offering, atmosphere and the variety of menu for guests regardless of age. The award reflects the whole experience, so is aimed at establishments that place a great emphasis on standards of service, both front of house and in food preparation, as well as having "that certain something" which makes it appeal to the whole family. Judging will involve public vote to select the four finalists, then an unannounced visit to the finalists to select the winner.

Best Coffee/Tea Shop

The judges will look for the coffee or tea shop in Norfolk which is able to create an outstanding customer experience - a warm welcome, high quality tea and/or coffee plus a range of other drinks, tasty food made from fresh, local produce, all served with an excellent level of customer service. Judges will be impressed by a relaxed, comfortable ambience, originality, an imaginative menu and aspects which make the cafe or tea shop 'special'.