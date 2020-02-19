Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Vote now in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2020

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 19 February 2020

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit Â©Simon Finlay Photography.

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit Â©Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright Simon Finlay 2019

Nominate your favourite pub, restaurant, pub, chef, afternoon tea and more.

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

The Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards ceremony is one of the hottest tickets on the local food and drink scene. And it's with great pride we today announce the event will be held once again in 2020, with a glittering celebratory ceremony planned at OPEN, Norwich on Monday, September 14.

It is our privilege to shine a light on the stars of the food and drink industry in the county, to recognise and reward the great talents, the imagination, energy and professionalism on show across Norfolk.

This is a chance for you to show appreciation of your favourites by telling us who you think should be included in the search for the best in the business by nominating your favourites.

Simply go to our dedicated website to have your voice heard.

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

THE CATEGORIES

Chef of the Year: Sponsored by City College Norwich

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

This prestigious award is open to chefs who are working within the Norfolk food and drink industry. Competitors may come from all areas of the hospitality business and the award will recognise the close link of fine food with using the best of local produce.

Readers and businesses are requested to make nominations; chefs will then be invited to make a formal submission towards a live cook-off in the Hotel School.

Outstanding Front of House: Sponsored by Norwich Accountancy Services

EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.EAT Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2019 at OPEN. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

Judges in this category will be looking for the level of front of house provision that makes a truly enjoyable visit to the restaurant, hotel, cafe or pub. Understanding and anticipating customers' needs, good knowledge of menus, dishes, provenance of ingredients and of drink matching will be expected and a personable approach that complements the establishment and really enhances the visit will be sought.

Pride of Norfolk: Sponsored by Barsby Produce

This award recognises the fantastic food and drink products being created within the county. Judges will be looking for a first class product that demonstrates the manufacturer's flair for creating, developing and delivering a distinctive, successful and respected item, either as a stand-alone or as part of its brand.

Restaurant of the Year: Sponsored by Gerald Giles/Snellings

Nominees will be accepted for fantastic restaurants across Norfolk which have the ability to create an unforgettable dining experience, cook to a degree of excellence using fresh, local produce combined with an unsurpassed level of customer service, demonstrating and understanding the diners' expectations.

Best Afternoon Tea: Sponsored by Castlemeadow Care

One of our most delightful traditions is afternoon tea, and this award is searching for the very best offering in the county. Judges will be looking for the café, restaurant or hotel that offers an afternoon tea for customers which is a really pleasurable experience that combines a super choice of sandwiches, cakes, scones, tea and more, with a lovely atmosphere, great service and a touch of luxury.

Pub of the Year: Sponsored by Foodcare

Nominees are accepted for fantastic pubs across Norfolk which have created a distinct and high quality offering for their customers - both traditional drinking pubs and those that have built a reputation for their restaurant and/or bar menu. Common to all finalists will be great standards of customer service and understanding of their market, technical expertise in sourcing and providing a good range and standard of drinks - both alcoholic and non-alcoholic - plus a sense of character that makes a visit to these pubs enjoyable and memorable.

Outstanding Achievement: Sponsored by Hansells Solicitors and Financial Advisers

This prestigious award sponsored by Hansells for the ninth consecutive year, is a non-entry category. Judges use a lifetime's experience and expertise to identify an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Norfolk food industry. The winner will be someone who excels in growing, producing, cooking, serving, selling or educating about food or drink.

Best Newcomer: Sponsored by Norwich Research Park

You may also want to watch:

The award is open to any business or individual who has started a food and/or drink Venture in the last three years (since January 2017). The judges will be looking for an outstanding early stage business which has already become a success story or shows promise to become one. The winner will be a company which is able to demonstrate a pioneering approach, strong performance over the past year, the potential to flourish and be sustainable.

Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer: Sponsored by East of England Co-op

This award recognises retailers (for example shops, delis, butchers) who combine vision, a passion for high quality products and freshness of local produce. Marks will be awarded for clear, well laid-out shops which offer a wide variety of great products, and for staff who demonstrate memorable standards of customer care, product knowledge and service. .

Field to Fork: Sponsored by Easton College

Judges are looking for individuals or businesses with the ability and vision to produce and market quality food products in this region. These are growers and producers who are passionate about what they do and who have the talent and skill to grow, develop and market an outstanding and commercially scalable food product. They also need to show environmental credentials and demonstrate contribution to the local community.

Norfolk Home Chef of the Year: Sponsored by Richard Hughes Cookery School

This category is open to amateur cooks that reside in the county of Norfolk. In your entry please include the title of your chosen main course and dessert along with the recipe for both. The judges would also like to see a brief resume and to know why you chose your menu, what it means to you and who you usually cook it for? Entrants can not be employed in a professional kitchen, not hold any professional qualifications and not be employed by the Assembly House, Norwich or any of the associated businesses or Archant Ltd.

Beer Quality Award: Sponsored by Woodforde's Brewery

The Beer Quality Award recognises and promotes the following values and would be open to all types of bars, pubs and venues.

1. Excellent cellar management, exemplary cleanliness and appropriate cellar temperature control.

2. Good staff knowledge of the processes involved in receiving, storing, rotating and changing kegs and/or casks, for different beers.

3. A well-planned bar area designed to help maintain beer quality and dispense excellent beer.

4. Good use of fonts to present the beer range to the consumer.

5. A full stock of appropriate glassware for each type of beer, including branded glassware, nucleated glasses and specialist beer glasses where appropriate.

6. A good, well-understood system of glass cleaning, storage and replenishment.

7. Excellence in dispense, good staff knowledge of the pouring and presentation techniques required for the different beers and consistent delivery of perfectly presented beer.

8. Clear demonstration of the understanding of the importance of quality amongst management and staff within the outlet.

Family Dining Award

Judges will be looking for a restaurant, café or pub which really meets the needs of family dining, by demonstrating attention to the requirements across the generations of diners, both in terms of its food offering, atmosphere and the variety of menu for guests regardless of age. The award reflects the whole experience, so is aimed at establishments that place a great emphasis on standards of service, both front of house and in food preparation, as well as having "that certain something" which makes it appeal to the whole family. Judging will involve public vote to select the four finalists, then an unannounced visit to the finalists to select the winner.

Best Coffee/Tea Shop

The judges will look for the coffee or tea shop in Norfolk which is able to create an outstanding customer experience - a warm welcome, high quality tea and/or coffee plus a range of other drinks, tasty food made from fresh, local produce, all served with an excellent level of customer service. Judges will be impressed by a relaxed, comfortable ambience, originality, an imaginative menu and aspects which make the cafe or tea shop 'special'.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Hearing over site of coastal golf clubhouse labelled ‘a stitch up’

The Royal West Norfolk Golf Club clubhouse at Brancaster. The club wants to deregister the land the clubhouse sits on. Picture: Gary Pearson

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Talks under way over new home for ‘free’ Victor jet

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham being offered for free to anyone who can restore it Picture: RAF Marham

Online petition calling for safer pedestrian crossing at retail park near A47

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey. He, along with Costessey county councillor Tim East, want a safe pedestrian crossing from Next to Sainsbury's as they claim the lack of a signalised crossing is an accident waiting to happen. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24