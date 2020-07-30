Enjoy Summer More: 29 Norfolk attraction that are open now

Roarr is ready to deliver monster fun in a safe, family friendly way Picture: Roarr Archant

From boating on the Broads to riding on a rollercoaster, from stately homes to zoos, here are 29 Norfolk attractions ready to give you a great day out this summer.

Take a picnic, observe the social distancing guidelines, have a great day out Picture: Getty Images Take a picnic, observe the social distancing guidelines, have a great day out Picture: Getty Images

We may have had a gloriously hot spring, but that was when lockdown was at its height. Now summer’s arrived, bringing with it an easing of restrictions. The attractions closed by the pandemic are opening up to welcome back visitors, with appropriate safety measures in place.

Norfolk’s attractions need our support – they’re a part of our community that faces real challenges thanks to the months where they were closed. But more than that, they provide an escape for everyone who’s spent too long inside, a much-needed chance to laugh and relax and recapture the spirit of life before the coronavirus.

So as the summer sun paints Norfolk in glorious golden shades, do your family a favour - and do our community businesses a favour – and treat yourself to a great day out at one of the county’s brilliant tourist attractions. There’s one to suit every taste and you’ll love every minute.

The Wipeout is just one of thrills at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Archant The Wipeout is just one of thrills at Pleasurewood Hills. Picture: Archant

Animals, wildlife and zoos

Africa Alive!

Kessingland, near Lowestoft

This huge zooligical park has plenty of space for social distancing. Admission is for pre-booked tickets only, with designated entry times. A fabulous collection of animals and a great day out for all the family. More info.

Visit the giraffes at Africa Alive! Picture: ZSEA Visit the giraffes at Africa Alive! Picture: ZSEA

Amazona Zoo

Cromer

Beautiful collection of more than 200 South American animals. Pre-booked admission (for a maximum of six in a group) with 15-minute entry slots and a one-way system within the zoo to keep everyone safe. More info.

BeWILDerwood is ready to receive visitors for family fun Picture: BeWILDerwood/Andrew Kahumbu BeWILDerwood is ready to receive visitors for family fun Picture: BeWILDerwood/Andrew Kahumbu

Banham Zoo

Banham, near Thetford

From agoutis to zebras, every animal you could wish to see can be found in Banham Zoo. With timed admission slots and limited to a maximum of 250 people, it’s best to book in advance. There is wi-fi in the car park, so you can try booking on your phone on the day. More info.

See the world in miniature at Merrivale model village, Yarmouth. Picture: Archant/Nick Butcher See the world in miniature at Merrivale model village, Yarmouth. Picture: Archant/Nick Butcher

Sea Life Sanctuary

Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth

With penguins and seals to meet as well as the extensive aquariums, there’s plenty to see at both Sea Life venues. Admission is by pre-booked ticket only, with clearly marked social distancing measures inside. More info.

Hoveton Hall Gardens are opening for visitore. Picture: Supplied by NGS Hoveton Hall Gardens are opening for visitore. Picture: Supplied by NGS

Pensthorpe Natural Park

Pensthorpe, near Fakenham

This extensive nature park has laid on additional outside seating to allow suitable social distancing around the cafe. Admission is by pre-booked ticket only, with screens and one-way systems in some areas to keep everyone safe. More info.

The Cannonball Express roller coaster at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft Picture: Pleasurewood Hills The Cannonball Express roller coaster at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft Picture: Pleasurewood Hills

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Norwich and Aylsham

The popular horse sanctuary is opening in Norwich on July 25 and Aylsham on August 8, on a trial basis. Admission is free but must be booked online in advance, with limited numbers to make sure there’s space for social distancing. More info.

Day boats are available for your family to enjoy on the Norfolk Broads Picture: Richardsons Day boats are available for your family to enjoy on the Norfolk Broads Picture: Richardsons

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens

Thrigby, near Great Yarmouth

From big cats to meerkats, and reptiles to birds – not to mention the gibbons – Thrigby has a fasinating array of wildlife. Admission is by pre-booked tickets, with a one-way system for social distancing. Sanitiser is available when entering indoor areas. More info.

Holkham Hall itself is still closed but the 18th century gardens and much of the estate is open to visitors Picture: Archant Holkham Hall itself is still closed but the 18th century gardens and much of the estate is open to visitors Picture: Archant

Boating

Day-boat hire on the Norfolk Broads is available again, with operators introducing new sanitising and social-distancing measures. Remember to wear life jackets at all times and follow the instructions on safe boat handling.

The flamingoes are a big attraction at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Pic: Archant The flamingoes are a big attraction at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Pic: Archant

Richardson’s Day Boats

Wroxham

With everything from compact fishing boats to six-, eight-, 10- or 12-seater electric or diesel cruisers, there will be a boat to suit your family. Available from one hour to all day, getting back on the water couldn’t be simpler. More info.

The Muckleburgh Military Collection in Holt. Picture: Nigel Nudds The Muckleburgh Military Collection in Holt. Picture: Nigel Nudds

Family fun and activities

BeWILDerwood

Hoverton, near Wroxham

Fantastical woodland adventure park, reopening with social distancing measure and sanitising/cleaning protocols to keep visitors and staff safe. More info.

See the steam trains at Bressingham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY See the steam trains at Bressingham Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Combat Paintball

Thetford

With everything from archery to lazer-tag as well as full-on pro-spec paintball with great outdoor space, this outdoor combat attraction offers a full day of active fun. Age restrictions apply to some activities. More info.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Great Yarmouth

All the fun of the fair, with rollercoasters, the log flume, teacups, skydrop and other rides. Unlimited rides for a pre-booked three-hour time slot, with social distancing measures in place (including reduced capacity on some rides). More info.

Hirsty’s Family Funpark

Hemsby near Great Yarmouth

The popular park’s maize maze has been built with 2m-wide paths to allow for social distancing, the extra seating in the cafe spaces everyone out, there’s sanitiser throughout the park and a regular, rigourous cleaning routine. Limited admissions, so best to book online before going. More info.

Merrivale Model Village including the Old Penny Arcade

Great Yarmouth

The classic family attraction is open with a one-way system and regular sanitising stations. The crazy golf isn’t currently available, but the Penny Arcade and the cafe are open, with extra picnic tables and more space to allow for social distancing. More info.

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park

Reedham

With a host of animals to meet and a range of rides to enjoy, Pettitts provides a great family day out. New capacity limits have been introduced to allow for social distancing, with regular sanitising stations through the park. Tickets should be booked in advance. More info.

Pleasurewood Hills

Lowestoft

With 17 rides to suit everyone from younger members of the family to adrenaline junkies, there’s something for everyone. Admission is by pre-booked ticket only, with a new social distancing and sanitising regime in place. More info.

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

Lenwade near Norwich

Norfolk’s largest all-inclusive family day out is up and running for prebooked visitors. A video on the website walks you through social distancing and hygiene measures designed to keep everybody safe. More info.

Snettisham Park

Snettisham near King’s Lynn

From the deer safari to the adventure playground, the tearoom to the farm walks, the park has something for all ages. Social distancing means limited capacity for the deer safari, so book your place before your visit. More info.

Wroxham Barns

Wroxham

The freshly updated Fun Park and the Junior Farm are open for pre-booked visitors, with social distancing, hand-cleaning stations and a one-way system in place. So much to do for everyone, and that’s without mentioning the shops... More info.

Wroxham Miniature Worlds

Wroxham

The UK’s largest indoor modelling attraction has reduced visitor numbers to allow for social distancing, with screens and sanitizer in place to keep everyone safe. A limited number of tickets may be available on the day but it’s better to book in advance. More info.

Heritage, stately homes and gardens

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

South Walsham

Elegant gardens have reopened with pre-booked tickets for entry, plus a one-way system to aide social distancing. While the bird hides and gift shop are closed, the cafe is serving food to be eaten in the outdoor picnic area. More info.

Holkham Hall

North Norfolk

While the historic hall hasn’t reopened yet, the beach, the walled gardens, the woodland playground and most of the grand estate’s attractions are open again for visitors. Pre-booking is recommended. More info.

Hoveton Hall Estate

Hoverton, near Wroxham

Tours of the hall don’t start until September, but the gardens are open now (booking ahead not necessary). The cafe is open for takeaway food, with sanitiser stations in the gardens. Social distancing must be observed. More info.

Sandringham Estate

Sandringham, near King’s Lynn

The country park and visitor centre are open daily, but visits to the house do not begin until August 6; the gardens will open at the weekends (pre-booked visits only). If you’ve visited the park before, note that a parking charge has been brought in. More info.

Museums

Bircham Windmill

King’s Lynn

Popular working windmill and muesum is open for prebooked visits, with social distancing in place and sanitiser available. The shop and cafe are also open. More info.

Muckleburgh Military Collection

Muckleburgh, near Holt

Tank demonstrations and lorry rides have been halted, but the militaria museum is receiving prebooked visitors with social distancing measures in place. More info.

Norfolk Museums

While the majority of Norfolk Museums’ venues remain closed, Time & Tide in Great Yarmouth and Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will re-open from August 3, with online booking available from August 1. You must pre-book and select an entry time. Not everyhting will be open, but visitors are welcome to bring their oen refreshments and picnics. There will be a recommended one-way route to help with social distancing, and hand sanitiser at key points around the sites. More info.

Railways

Bressingham Steam & Gardens

Bressingham, near Diss

The gardens are receiving prebooked visitors, with two of the narrow-gauge trains operating and the main exhibition hall and outdoor play area open. Food and drinks are available to take away. More info.

Bure Valley Railway

Wroxham/Aylsham

New one-way systems at the stations, rigorous cleaning and more trains (with fewer passengers on them, plus screens) keep visitors safe. Some tickets may be available on the day but pre-booking is recommended. More info.

North Norfolk Railway

Sheringham/Holt

The Poppy Line is receiving pre-booked visitors at Sheringham, for the evocative journey to Hold. There is a video on the website explaining the social distancing measures that have been introduced to keep everybody safe. Sanitiser is ready for visitors to use and food is available. More info.