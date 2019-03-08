Video

Get fighting fit with Norwich's new MMA inspired workout class

Elite Gym brings superstar MMA fighter Matt Hughes' hottest fitness programme Cage Fitness to Norwich

If you're looking to kick start your fitness routine or to add some variety to your existing workouts, there's a fitness concept that's crossed the pond from the US that's sure to be right up your street.

Cage Fitness is Norwich's newest cutting-edge workout guaranteed to get you into your healthiest, strongest and fittest state yet - and you won't find it anywhere other than at Elite Gym, situated on the city's Guardian Road Industrial Estate.

Owned by Steve Newman and Nik Aspden, Elite Gym is one of Norwich's most successful fight gyms. Home to a number of martial arts including MMA, boxing and Muay Thai already, Cage Fitness is the perfect addition to the gym's timetable - however it was only first heard about when the wives of Steve and Nik, Clare Newman and Emily Aspden (who also run the business), stumbled upon the programme online.

"We found Cage Fitness when Emily and I were searching online for inspiration", said Clare.

Emily explained: "We were looking for something different to diversify our demographic. We, as two women and not fighters ourselves, were inspired to use the gym and wanted to find a fun way (and the time) to keep fit.

"We love the fitness around the sport, but don't necessarily want to get punched or kicked. It also had to be something in keeping with our combat theme. When we came across Cage Fitness, the background of how it began, the branding, the concept, all just aligned so perfectly with Elite Gym, we knew we had to have it. Plus with it only being a half an hour workout, it is perfect for our busy lifestyle.

"We are excited about bringing a new brand into Norwich and we hope that it'll attract like minded people and make the gym accessible to everyone who wants to get active, even if they're short of time."

"The training follows the contours of a fight," adds Nik, "and it allows people to experience a fighter's training and cardio routine, as well as gain a fighter's physique - all without the worry of being hit! There's also a great camaraderie to Cage Fitness."

Founded in the US by nine-time welterweight world champion fighter Matt Hughes, the MMA inspired workout is like nothing you've ever seen before. Cage Fitness is a complete fitness system that is based on the structure of a championship Mixed Martial Arts bout, meaning you'll get a total body workout, plus plenty of cardio and flexibility training, over five, five-minute rounds. Built around four key elements, endurance, strength, power and core, there's four different versions of the workout you can get involved in. There's 'Strength and Toning' which focuses on building overall strength, while toning and sculpting muscles; 'Buts and Guts' - Cage Fitness' take on bums and tums - which has an emphasis on sculpting your glutes and core, fast paced, action-packed 'Endurance and Cardio' designed to improve your cardiovascular health and stamina and finally 'Next Level Athlete' which incorporates plyometric and agility training for improved functional fitness.

If you've previously found exercises repetitive, each of these versions also has four further sub categories, including ones that use bands and bags, and a 12 week programme to follow, so the chances of you repeating the same workout in a Cage Fitness class is slim to none!

Whatever programme you're following though, it's sure to be a stress relieving workout. During the rounds each individual has their own exercise 'dummy', just like an MMA fighter would use to train, that will be pushed, pulled, punched and kicked - guaranteed to help you burn off some steam.

As the only licensed location to offer Cage Fitness in East Anglia, the team at Elite Gym is excited for the programme's launch date. The gym will be holding a launch day event for Cage Fitness on Saturday, May 25 during which there will be multiple free classes between 10am and 4pm, for those interested to pop in and give it a try.

Following the event, classes will begin on Monday, May 27 and will be held in the mornings and evenings on weekdays and in the mornings at weekends.

For more information on Cage Fitness or the launch event, call 07983334603 or visit www.elitegymnorwich.com. Alternatively, search Cage Fitness Norwich on Facebook.